August 23, 2025 3:06 PM हिंदी

It's a blood promise, says director Srikanth Odela as he points out that his film with Chiranjeevi will be for every fan like him

Chennai, Aug 23 (IANS) Director Srikanth Odela has penned an emotional birthday wish to Megastar Chiranjeevi, with whom he is to work next, saying the film that he intends to make with the Megastar will be for every single Chiranjeevi fan like him and that this was a "BLOOD PROMISE".

The director, who is to work with actor Chiranjeevi on a film after his current film 'The Paradise' with Nani, took to his X timeline to pen a birthday wish for Chiranjeevi.

He wrote, "Nuv na Demi-God! Chiranjeevi tho oka photo digi intlo Amma ku choopedithey - first time nuv photo lo navavdam choosthunna ra ani cheppindi. That is my definition of Chiranjeevi.

"Em chesthadu ni Chiranjeevi ante: Na laanti introvert gaaditho indra step cheyinchagaladu, Cinema ticketlu konnukunevaditho cinema teeyinchagaldu, Ni yamma - Jeevithakaalam aade cinema ra Chiranjeevi. Ippudu Chiranjeevi tho cinema ante! Jeevithakalm gurthindipoyela teeyadam tappa inko option ledu.

"And finally! I miss my Chiranjeevi on screen. I promise I will bring him back! Na kosam nene teesthunna cinema idi. Na lanti prathi Chiranjeevi Abhimani kosam testhunna cinema #ChiruOdela. It's a BLOOD PROMISE. Happy birthday “T-REX” Megastar Chiranjeevi sir @KChiruTweets. Photo teesetapudu hand shiver ayi photo blur ochindi...please don't mind. #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi"

When loosely translated in English, the post reads, "You are my Demi god. When I clicked a photograph with Chiranjeevi and showed it to my mom, she said, 'This is the first time I am seeing you smile in a photograph.' That is my definition of Chiranjeevi. If you ask, what does my Chirajeevi do: He can make an introvert like me do a step in 'Indra', He can make a person who buys film tickets to make a film.

"All my life, Chiranjeevi has been cinema for me. Now, if I have to make a film with Chiranjeevi, I don't have an option but to make a film that will remain etched in the minds for a lifetime. And finally! I miss my Chiranjeevi on screen. I promise I will bring him back! This is a film that I am making for myself. #ChiruOdela will be a film that I will be making for every single Chiranjeevi fan like me. It's a BLOOD PROMISE. When I clicked this photo, my hand shivered and the photo blurred. Please don't mind."

--IANS

mkr/

