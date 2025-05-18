May 18, 2025 1:38 AM हिंदी

Italian International: Paolini cruises past Gauff to claim historic Rome title

Jasmine Paolini cruises past Coco Gauff to claim historic women's singles title in the Internazionali BNL d'Italia at Rome on Saturday. Photo credit: Internazionali BNL d'Italia/X

Rome (Italy), May 17 (IANS) Home favourite Jasmine Paolini made history at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, ensuring that for the first time in four decades, the Italian International has an Italian champion in women's singles here on Saturday. Paolini thrilled the partisan crowd in Rome as the No. 6 seed Paolini defeated No. 4 seed Coco Gauff of the United States 6-4, 6-2 in the final at Campo Centrale to claim a historic title.

Paolini is the first woman to prevail at her country's biggest event since Raffaella Reggi in 1985, 40 years ago. Also, Reggi won the title when the event was held in Taranto, meaning Paolini was the first woman to win the Internazionali BNL d'Italia title in her national capital of Rome during the Open Era (since 1968). She thus became the third Italian woman in the Open Era to reach the Rome final after coming from 4-1 down in the first set, saving two set points, to defeat Peyton Stearns 7-5, 6-1 in 1 hour and 39 minutes.

In the summit clash between two Top-5 players, Paolini needed just 1 hour and 29 minutes to best Gauff and pick up her second career WTA 1000 title, following her triumph in Dubai in 2024. This is Paolini's third WTA singles title overall -- and her first on clay.

Gauff won their first two career meetings, but those were on hard court, and Paolini has taken control of their rivalry on clay. Paolini beat Gauff for the first time last month in Stuttgart on indoor clay, and now she has backed up that win on the dirt in Rome, levelling their overall head-to-head at 2-2.

Paolini is now projected to return to her career-high ranking of World No. 4 on Monday, just in time for a likely Top 4 placement in the Roland Garros seedings. Gauff, meanwhile, will still rise back to her career-high ranking of No. 2 on Monday.

Paolini is not done yet this fortnight, either. She will go for the sweep when she and Sara Errani attempt to defend their doubles title in Sunday's doubles final.

If Paolini wins that match, too, she will be the first player to sweep the singles and doubles titles at a WTA 1000 event since Vera Zvonareva at the 2009 Indian Wells.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Rashmika Mandanna pacifies fans on X demanding updates about her film 'The Girlfriend'

Rashmika Mandanna pacifies fans on X demanding updates about her film 'The Girlfriend'

Tharoor, Owaisi among MPs to lead Modi govt’s global outreach delegation on anti-terrorism

Shashi Tharoor to visit US, Owaisi heads to Saudi Arabia over Pahalgam attack

Eberechi Eze’s early strike seals historic FA Cup triumph for Crystal Palace at Wembley in London on Saturday. Photo credit: FA Cup/X

Eze’s early strike seals historic FA Cup triumph for Crystal Palace at Wembley

Rahul Gandhi (IANS file photo)

MEA refutes Rahul Gandhi’s claim on Op-Sindoor: 'EAM was misquoted, no prior warning to Pak'

Always knew that PMLA would be used against the Opposition: Sharad Pawar

Always knew that PMLA would be used against the Opposition: Sharad Pawar

Jasmine Paolini cruises past Coco Gauff to claim historic women's singles title in the Internazionali BNL d'Italia at Rome on Saturday. Photo credit: Internazionali BNL d'Italia/X

Italian International: Paolini cruises past Gauff to claim historic Rome title

Willem Dafoe onboards new film ‘Cuddle’ directed by Berbara Paz

Willem Dafoe onboards new film ‘Cuddle’ directed by Berbara Paz

Zeenat Aman drops an appreciation post for the magicians behind Maji Sa’s look in 'The Royals'

Zeenat Aman drops an appreciation post for the magicians behind Maji Sa’s look in 'The Royals'

HM Amit Shah hails Operation Sindoor as a turning point in India's security doctrine

HM Amit Shah hails Operation Sindoor as a turning point in India's security doctrine

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) knocked out as rain washes off Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. IANS photos

IPL 2025: KKR knocked out as rain washes off RCB clash