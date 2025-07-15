July 15, 2025 3:14 PM हिंदी

ITA founder Anu Ranjan reveals the truth about Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s separation rumours

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) ITA founder Anu Ranjan has finally addressed the rumours surrounding Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s alleged separation.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, she clarified the truth behind the speculation. When asked about the recent rumours surrounding Aishwarya and Abhishek’s relationship and how her party seemed to put an end to the speculation, Anu Ranjan responded with a calm smile, “It means all the rumours have proven wrong that nothing is going to happen. They are happy together.”

For the unversed, the power couple put an end to divorce rumours after they were spotted together, smiling and posing for a selfie at a party in Mumbai. Anu Ranjan and actor Ayesha Jhulka had shared photos from the gathering on their Instagram handles, featuring the couple looking cheerful and at ease. The ITA founder had shared a photo in which Aishwarya was seen taking a selfie from the front, while her mother, Brindya Rai, Anu, and Abhishek stood behind her, smiling for the camera.

“So much love warmth,” Anu captioned the post.

Meanwhile, rumours about Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s separation have been circulating since last year, after reports claimed that the actress had moved out of the Bachchan family home and was living separately.

Aishwarya and Abhishek got married in 2007 after a few years of dating. The couple welcomed their daughter in 2011, four years after tying the knot.

Amid these rumours, Amitabh Bachchan showed signs of displeasure through a post on X (formerly Twitter). He tweeted, People, who find their own meaning in every word, hide the misfortune of their personal life.”

The megastar also penned a long, cryptic note on his blog. Big B wrote in Hindi, “There is no shortage of fools and dim-witted people in this world; They try to hide their own misdeeds by writing about others. Idiots and those with limited brain - never a dearth of such in this World ; they make and print their own imbecile fakes each day to hide their own personal, brainless, half witted deficiencies.” (sic).

--IANS

ps/

