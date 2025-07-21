Ishwak Singh draws parallels between his life and Raghav’s journey in 'Mitti'

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Actor Ishwak Singh, who is seen playing the role of Raghav in the web series "Mitti", reflected on finding parallels between his life and his character's journey on the show.

When asked what made the role deeply personal, Ishwak revealed that there were multiple aspects to Raghav’s journey that hit close to home for him. However, he added that the initial thing was his connection to his rural roots and his family.

Ishwak shared, "Today, so many of us live away from our hometowns, whether for work, education, or chasing our dreams. But no matter where life takes you, your soul always carries the imprint of the place you belong to. I related to that the most. I’ve also moved cities, shifted homes, and now live away from my family, who is in Delhi. So that connection felt very real.”

Talking about the show, Ishwak said, "Mitti moved me the moment I read it. It’s rare to find stories that feel this personal and universal at the same time. Raghav’s journey reminded me of the values we often leave behind in pursuit of success, and how reconnecting with our roots can be the most powerful kind of healing. I believe Mitti will strike a chord with anyone who has ever longed for home. "

The show talks about the unique bond between a man and his roots. It narrates the journey of Raghav (Played by Ishwak Singh), a successful advertising executive from the city, who returns to his village to say his final goodbye to his beloved grandfather.

Billed as a slice-of-life drama, "Mitti" stars Ishwak, Shruti Sharma, Diksha Juneja, Yogendra Tiku, and Alka Amin in crucial roles, along with others.

"Mitti" is presently streaming on the Amazon MX Player app on mobile and Connected TVs, on the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Airtel Xstream.

