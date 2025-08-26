August 26, 2025 2:08 PM हिंदी

Ishita Dutta’s two-year-old son sings special birthday song for her in his cute baby voice

Ishita Dutta’s two-year-old son sings special birthday song for her in his cute baby voice

Mumbai 26 August (IANS): Actress Ishita Dutta turns a year older today and she has received, what we can call as the best birthday gift ever! The actress's two-year-old son, Vaayu, sang a sweet birthday song for his mother in his adorable baby voice

Actor Vatsal Seth took to his social media account in sharing the adorable video of little Vaayu singing "Happy birthday to you" song for his mother. He can be seen holding onto a toy guitar in his hand and trying to play it while singing the song.

Ishita can be clearly seen melting over his gesture and cute voice. Talking about Ishita and Vatsal, the couple met on the sets of Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar, where they initially became great friends and soon started dating. After a courtship of a few years, the two tied the knot in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. It was attended by actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn who are extremely close to both Ishita and Vatsal.

The couple welcomed their first born, a baby boy in July 2023 and names him, Vaayu. Ishita and Vatsal, in June this year, welcomed their second baby, a girl. The parents who were thrilled and happy beyond words, shared the good news on their social media account. Sharing a heartwarming picture, Ishita wrote, "From two to four hearts beating as one. Our family is now complete. Blessed with a baby girl.”

The couple considers their family to be complete with the arrival of their baby girl. Vatsal Seth became extremely popular with the young generation back in the early 2000s after the release of his hit movie, Taarzan - The Wonder Car that also starred Ajay Devgn. Meanwhile, Ishita apart from her TV shows, rose to fame with her movie Drishyam where she essayed the role of Ajay Devgn’s elder daughter.

--IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

REIT penetration in India to nearly double from current 16 pc by 2030: Report

REIT penetration in India to nearly double from current 16 pc by 2030: Report

Participate in reel-making contest on PM Surya Ghar-Muft Bijli Yojana, get a chance to win prizes

Participate in reel-making contest on PM Surya Ghar-Muft Bijli Yojana, get a chance to win prizes

Kuldip Mahajan, Anuja Maheshwari, Vanshik Kapadia and Vrushali Thakare win big at Hyderabad Open (Credit: Hyderabad Open)

Kuldip Mahajan, Anuja Maheshwari, Vanshik Kapadia and Vrushali Thakare win big at Hyderabad Open

IPO mainboard funding in India touches Rs 15,200 crore in August

IPO mainboard funding in India touches Rs 15,200 crore in Aug

Suzuki to invest Rs 70,000 crore in India

Suzuki to invest Rs 70,000 crore in India over next 5–6 years

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik talks about his sleep apnea, offers Nehal Chudasama music video

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik talks about his sleep apnea, offers Nehal Chudasama music video

India’s advertising market projected to reach 0.5 pc of GDP by 2029: Report

India’s advertising market projected to reach 0.5 pc of GDP by 2029 : Report

Centre releases over Rs 284 crore to strengthen rural local bodies in Mizoram, Odisha, Tripura

Centre releases over Rs 284 crore to strengthen rural local bodies in Mizoram, Odisha, Tripura

We are hoping Mac Allister will be available for Arsenal clash: Slot (Credit: Liverpool FC/X)

We are hoping Mac Allister will be available for Arsenal clash: Slot

Sheena Chohan trains in martial arts for Telugu language film ‘Jatsyam Maranam Dhruvam’

Sheena Chohan trains in martial arts for Telugu language film ‘Jatsyam Maranam Dhruvam’