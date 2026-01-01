Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Seth celebrate New Year with Kajol, Ajay Devgn

Mumbai, Jan 1 (IANS) Actress Ishita Dutta and husband Vatsal Seth seem to have celebrated the New Year surrounded by a lot of love and warmth and along with stars Kajol and Ajay Devgn.

Ishita shared a few pictures of their happy celebration on her social media account, wherein she was seen posing alongside her husband, Vatsal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol and other family members.

In another picture, Ishita looked happy posing with her husband, Vatsal.

On Dec 31, Ishita had expressed her gratitude for 2025, more because she welcomed her daughter.

Commemorating the year which was both exhausting and beautiful at the same time, Ishita had taken to her social media account and wrote, "2025...Celebrating an amazing, exhausting, tough yet beautiful year...… It tested me, shaped me, and helped me bounce back stronger. (sic)."

In 2025, Ishita's journey included pregnancy, delivery, welcoming her baby girl, and returning to movies with "De De Pyaar De 2", making 2025 a special year for her.

She further wrote, "A baby, getting back to work, family time, and countless memories... You’ll always be special for giving me the best gift—my daughter. Thank you for everything.”

For the uninitiated, Ishita and Vatsal Sheth embraced parenthood for the second time in June this year.

Sharing the exciting news on social media, the couple had dropped a picture of Ishita holding the baby in her arms, while Vatsal and their son Vaayu posed next to the latest addition to the family.

The caption read, "From two to four hearts beating as one. Our family is now complete. Blessed with a baby girl.”

A few days ago, Ishita and Vatsal celebrated their daughter Veda's "Annaprashan" ceremony, giving her the first taste of solid food.

Dropping a couple of photos from the traditional Bengali ceremony, the 'Drishyam' actress wrote on social media, "Veda’s first taste of rice, wrapped in blessings, love, and tradition. Bengali Annaprashan."

Both Ishita's and Vatsal's parents, along with other family members, were seen showering love on the little one during the Annaprashan ceremony.

