Ishita Dutta shares her scary encounter with post-postpartum hair loss

Mumbai Oct 12 (IANS) New mom Ishita Dutta shared her scary encounter with post-postpartum hair loss through her latest social media post.

Taking to her Instagram, the 'Drishyam' actress shared a video from her car, voicing her concern regarding all the hair loss she has been facing recently.

She was heard saying, "I don't understand why there are so many things linked to pregnancy, delivery - I mean it can be such a beautiful journey when all these extra unnecessary things are not there because of the hormonal shift, whether it is post-postpartum depression or post-postpartum hair loss and all the other things a woman has to go through postpartum."

Next, Ishita went on to show a hairbrush full of hair, signifying the massive amount of hair loss she has been facing after delivering her baby girl.

She revealed she ended up losing all these hair while combing it in her car. After seeing all the hair on the brush, Ishita revealed she left combing her hair midway.

Revealing that her doctor suggested that the hair loss could be due to a combination of factors, Ishita captioned the post, "This has been the worst hair fall that I have ever experienced…. Mainly postpartum but there are some other factors as suggested by my doctors which is another story that I’ll talk about soon….(sic)."

"I don’t know how long this will last or how much of my hair I will have to say bye to but I know it’s a phase and it’ll get over soon… to all the fellow mom going through postpartum I know exactly what you are going through and I am sending you all my Love….(red heart emoji)," she added.

For those who do not know, Ishita welcomed her first child, a baby boy with husband Vatsal Sheth in July 2023.

In June this year, Ishita and Vatsal once again embraced parenthood as they were blessed with their second child, a girl.

