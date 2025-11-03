Ishaan Khatter dances into his 30s: 'It’s been a very special year'

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Actor Ishaan Khatter stepped into his 30s dancing. The 'Dhadak' actor turned 30 years old on November 1.

Claiming that it has been a very special year for him, Ishaan dropped some glimpses from his 30th birthday on social media.

He uploaded a video on his IG, where he can be seen dancing his heart out amidst flickering red lights.

Ishaan was further seen posing next to a board that read, "Talk thirty to me".

"Danced into my 30s (heart on fire emoji) thank you ALL for the love. It’s been a very special year and your love makes it even more special. Doubling it and sending it back (Raising hands emoji) (sic)," he thanked all for the lovely wishes.

Vijay Varma penned in the comment section, "Happy birthday sexy boi (sic)", followed by a love-kissed emoji.

Pooja Hegde added, "Happy Birthdayyyyyy", along with red heart and hug emoji.

Work-wise, Ishaan has been receiving a lot of love and praise for his recent release, "Homebound".

His co-star, Vishal Jethwa, used social media to wish his good friend Ishaan on his special day.

Posting a string of candid photos, Vishal wrote, "Happiest Birthday to my Shoaib You are one of the best gifts I have got from Homebound. So happy that from the day we met for the first time till now, I’ve seen this beautiful, beautiful journey with you. (sic).”

“And every time we meet, I come home inspired by you. The world already knows what an incredible actor you are, but I know what an amazing personality you are too.” Jethwa further wrote, “Wishing you lots and lots of happiness, success, positivity, skills, and everything you deserve and desire. So all in all, like your wallpaper says, I will also KEEP IT SIMPLE. Love you," he added.

Vishal informed that the last photo from the post was his first picture ever with Ishaan. “Note: The last picture posted was the first picture we took together,” he concluded.

--IANS

pm/