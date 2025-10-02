October 02, 2025 7:19 PM हिंदी

Isha Malviya to Hina Khan on her birthday: Thank you for being an inspiration to all of us

Isha Malviya shares a fun & hilarious reel for birthday girl Hina Khan

Mumbai, October 2, (IANS) Television actress Isha Malviya took to her social media account to share a fun, light-hearted reel for Hina Khan's birthday. The video has already caught the attention of the fans.

The two actresses, who are currently seen together in the reality show "Pati Patni Aur Panga", appear to share a warm bond.

In the video clip, Isha is seen giving some gyaan to the birthday girl, leaving fans in splits. The two actresses are seen enacting a viral reel of social media. Alongside the video, Isha penned a heartfelt note for Hina, calling her an inspiration and praising not just her beauty but also her kind heart.

"Happy Birthday, Queen Hina Khan! Thank you for being an inspiration to all of us. I love you, Pyari Hina Di. You are not just a beautiful face but a heart too," she wrote. Fans were quick to flood the comment section with birthday wishes for Hina, while many appreciated the camaraderie the two actresses share on the show. With their easy chemistry and light moments, Isha and Hina have become one of the most entertaining highlights of Pati Patni Aur Panga, clearly getting along like a house on fire.

Hina Khan who is celebrating her first birthday after marriage on the 2nd of October, was wished by her husband Rocky Jaiswal, who shared an emotional note on his social media account. Sharing a carousel of their romantic pictures, Rocky wrote, '" knew what happiness, love, respect, togetherness, companionship, joy, pleasure, warmth, laughter, calm, peace, and partnership meant.' I only felt them once. I found you. You mean life to me. You are more than life to me. Happy birthday, my love. Many, many, many happy returns of the day, my wife. I love you.”

The pictures beautifully capture the couple's bond. Each image speaks volumes of the love and companionship Rocky and Hina share. For the uninitiated, Hina and Rocky's love story began on the sets of “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”, a superhit television show that marked Hina's debut in the entertainment industry.

Rocky Jaiswal was the line producer on the show. Currently, Hina and Rocky are seen on Pati Patni Aur Panga. The actress who is battling cancer had credited Rocky for being her pillar of strength.

–IANS

rd/

