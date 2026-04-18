Isha Malviya is back with ‘Shaky Shaky’ hitmaker Sanju Rathod for new song: ‘Lets Gooo’

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Isha Malviya has once again joined hands with Marathi singer Sanju Rathod after their hit track “Shaky Shaky,” and the television actress cannot keep calm as she’s very excited.

Sanju took to Instagram, where he shared a glimpse of the upcoming song titled “Bangles” and wrote: “After Shaky Shaky, we’re back this time with Bangles.”

An excited Isha took to the comment section and wrote: “Isha Malviya: Lets Goooo.”

She even shared glimpse of the song on her Instagram stories and wrote: “Me and Sanju Rathod are back!”

Sanju Rathod gained recognition with his viral 2024 hit "Gulabi Sadi," followed by popular tracks like "Shaky", "Kali Bindi" and "Sundari". His music fuses traditional Marathi folk with contemporary pop, Afrobeats, and indie sounds.

Sanju’s song with Isha titled ‘Shaky Shaky’ topped YouTube's Top 100 Music Videos Global chart. It also garnered over 100 million views and 3.4 million Instagram reels.

Talking about Isha, she has made her big screen debut with the Punjabi romantic drama “Ishqa’n De Lekhe”, directed by Manvir Brar. The film also stars Gurnam Bhullar.

The film follows a charismatic student leader Samar sweeps reserved Jasneet off her feet, but campus politics and jealousy fuel a devastating misunderstanding. When she believes he's betrayed her, tragedy strikes before he can set things right.

It was in 2021 that Isha made her acting debut with the television show "Udaariyaan," where she played the character of Jasmine. It starred Ankita Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in the first generation.

The second generation included Twinkle Arora and Hitesh Bharadwaj. Aditi Bhagat, Anuraj Chahal, Alisha Parveen, Avinesh Rekhi, and Shreya Jain also became part of the show over the third and fourth generations.

Isha was then seen in the 17th edition of the controversial reality show “Bigg Boss” hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in 2023. The actress was also seen in the culinary comedy show “Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited.”

She has also worked in music videos, including "Paon Ki Jutti” and joined Gauahar Khan in the show Lovely Lolla.

--IANS

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