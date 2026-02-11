Isha Koppikar enjoys 'Comfort on a plate' as she savours her Gujarati Thali

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Actress Isha Koppikar enjoyed 'Comfort on a plate' as she relished a Gujarati Thali during her recent trip to Gandhinagar.

Isha took to the stories section of her official Instagram handle and dropped a video of herself enjoying a lavish thali in a restaurant during her fun getaway.

The clip opened with her saying, "Okay, we are in Gandhinagar (Gujarat)."

Next, the 'Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi' actress went on to show the various items in her appetizing Thali, flaunting the enriched food culture of Gujarat.

She pointed towards the various items such as Basundi, Dal, Aloo ki sabzi, Kaddu, Gobi, Chutney, Dhokla, Chat, Roti, and Thepla in her thali. We could also see Isha enjoying all the Gujarati delicacies, savouring every bite along the way.

"Comfort on a plate, happiness in every bite... Eating it. Loving it. Enjoying it (sic)," Isha captioned the post.

The 'Hello' actress likes to keep her InstaFam up-to-date with whatever is going on in her personal and professional life.

Before stepping into 2026, Isha decided to reflect on her journey through 2025. She admitted that her passion for cinema has grown significantly stronger over the year.

She shared that for her, storytelling has always felt like home, and in 2025, her connection with films has deepened even further.

Isha's heartfelt note on the photo-sharing app went, “2025 rocked with all the right moments—now owning 31st with faith for an amazing 2026. Universe got us! #2026 #newyearfaith #vibehigh #faithwins.”

She was further heard saying in her Instagram video, “This year taught me once again, consistency beats everything. Moments with my little ones reminded me what truly matters. My love for cinema only grew deeper because storytelling feels like home. Every set, every frame pushed me to move hearts and inspire minds.”

“New places, new energies kept me evolving, exploring, becoming. And everywhere I went, I felt a deeper pride for our culture, our roots, and our rising Bharat. To my friends and family, thank you for the warmth, the love that kept me steady. I am stepping into a new year with gratitude in my heart, fire in my spirit. I am Bappa's blessings, guiding every step," added Isha.

