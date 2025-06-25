June 25, 2025 8:58 PM हिंदी

Is Kartik Aaryan gearing up for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4'? Find out

Is Kartik Aaryan gearing up for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4'? Find out

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Actor Kartik Aaryan seems to be on a roll! After wrapping up the Croatia schedule for "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" his latest Instagram post has raised speculations about his next project.

Kartik took to his IG and dropped a picture in his famous Ruhi Baba avatar from the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise. Dressed as a Baba, he was seen holding a wudu doll in his hand.

"I Labubu you," Kartik captioned the post.

Kartik's latest update can be seen as a hint for the next installment in the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise - "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4". However, no official announcement in the matter has been made till now.

Refreshing your memory, Kartik replaced Akshay Kumar in "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" and has been the face of the series ever since. Both his films, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" and "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" were well received by the audience.

In the meantime, Kartik is presently busy with Karan Johar's "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri," where he will be seen romancing Ananya Panday.

On Monday, Kartik took to his IG and announced the wrap-up of the Croatia schedule of the much-awaited drama.

He dropped a photo of himself lying on a ship, along with the caption, “And its a Wrap for over a month long and happening Croatian schedule #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri.” The still showed Kartik lying shirtless on a sea vessel, with a hat beside him on the deck.

Previously, Ananya concluded her Croatia schedule for "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri".

Celebrating the wrap, Kartik and Ananya grooved to the popular track “Dheeme Dheeme” from their movie “Pati Patni Aur Woh.” The duo was seen performing the song’s iconic hook step on a terrace while the crew cheered for them.

"Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" is expected to be released in the cinema halls on February 13, 2026.

--IANS

pm/

