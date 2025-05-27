Is Dolly Parton set to appear at Beyonce's Cowboy Carter tour?

Los Angeles, May 26 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Dolly Parton says she could show up to Beyonce's 'Cowboy Carter Tour'. The 79-year-old country music legend was "very honoured" when the 'Single Ladies' hitmaker, 43, remade her 1973 classic.

However, there’s a "twist" where she warns Jolene to stay clear of her man, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Asked if she can be expected at one of the shows on the mammoth stadium tour, Dolly told the HuffPost, “You never know, anything is possible! Because she really is doing great with that (tour)”.

On being "very amused" by Beyonce's take on 'Jolene', she added, “I was very honoured that she wanted to do her version of Jolene. That’s all a great compliment to me, when somebody wants to do my songs in any version. I was very amused by her take on that, and I got a big kick out of that. She’s not gonna sit back and say, ‘Oh please don’t take my man’. She’s gonna kick some a**”.

As per ‘Female First UK”, Beyonce kicked off her 'Cowboy Carter Tour' by raking in a record-setting $55.7 million gross. The 'Crazy In Love' hitmaker finished a run of five gigs at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on May 9, and pulled in well over $50 million with 217,000 tickets sold.

As reported by Rolling Stone magazine, the Los Angeles run was the "biggest reported single-venue engagement" of the year so far.

It was also the fifth-highest grossing tour stop in Boxscore history, beaten only by U2 at the Sphere in Las Vegas across 2023 and 2024, Harry Styles at New York's Madison Square Garden in 2022, and Take That's Wembley Stadium run in 2011. What's more, it also marked the highest-grossing single-venue engagement in history by a female artist.

