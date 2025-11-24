November 24, 2025 4:55 PM हिंदी

'Irreparable loss for Indian art world': Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to superstar Dharmendra

'Irreparable loss for Indian art world': Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to superstar Dharmendra

New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Congress leader and Leader of Opposition on Monday expressed his profound grief over the passing away of Bollywood superstar Dharmendra and said that his demise “is an irreparable loss for the Indian art world.”

“The news of the demise of the great actor Dharmendra ji is extremely heartbreaking and an irreparable loss for the Indian art world. His unparalleled contribution to cinema over nearly seven decades will always be remembered with respect and love,” said Rahul Gandhi on X.

“I offer my heartfelt tribute to Dharmendra. In this hour of grief, my condolences are with his bereaved family, friends, and fans,” he added.

Similarly, Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal also expressed his profound grief over the veteran leader’s death.

“The nation has lost a true legend of cinema. I join crores of fans in mourning the loss of stalwart actor Dharmendra. His performances spanning 7 decades left a huge impact on Indian cinema and culture. My condolences to his family and fans in this difficult time,” Venugopal said on X.

The actor, who was earlier admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai, was discharged after he showed recovery.

The actor was reportedly put on a ventilator, as he was suffering from breathing difficulties. The actor used to live at his Khandala farmhouse with his first wife, Prakash Kaur.

The actor had relocated to the town in light of the worsening pollution levels in the maximum city.

This marks another demise in Hindi cinema in quick succession. Earlier, actors Pankaj Dheer, Asrani, Satish Shah and advertising legend Piyush Pandey passed away last month.

Dharmendra was one of Bollywood’s most enduring and beloved stars. He was born in 1935 in Punjab and began his career in the early 1960s, after he was discovered through a talent hunt competition.

In the late 1950s, Filmfare magazine, in collaboration with Bimal Roy Productions, organised a nationwide talent contest to find new faces for Hindi cinema.

--IANS

sas/dan

LATEST NEWS

TRAI takes action on over 21 lakh fraudulent numbers in one year

TRAI takes action on over 21 lakh fraudulent numbers in one year

Adani Ahmedabad Marathon partners with new-age brands to strengthen lifestyle and community connect

Adani Ahmedabad Marathon partners with new-age brands to strengthen lifestyle and community connect

Tabraiz Shamsi withdraws from SA20 due to personal reasons, Thomas Kaber named replacement

Tabraiz Shamsi withdraws from SA20 due to personal reasons, Thomas Kaber named replacement

Sushmita Sen remembers Dharmendra as a legend and an incredible human being

Sushmita Sen remembers Dharmendra as a legend and an incredible human being

2nd Test: Rickelton, Markram swell SA’s lead to 314 after Jansen's six-for bowls out India for 201

2nd Test: Rickelton, Markram swell SA’s lead to 314 after Jansen's six-for bowls out India for 201

‘He ruled hearts and screens like a colossus’: Union ministers mourn passing of Dharmendra

‘He ruled hearts and screens like a colossus’: Union ministers mourn passing of Dharmendra

Adani Electricity unveils special offer of up to 60 pc off on appliances for customers

Adani Electricity unveils special offer of up to 60 pc off on appliances for customers

Dharmendra’s Bikaner legacy: A star who called his rival ‘younger brother’

Dharmendra’s Bikaner legacy: A star who called his rival ‘younger brother’

Sanjay Dutt reflects on Dharmendra’s legacy as he celebrates the legendary icon’s indelible impact

Sanjay Dutt reflects on Dharmendra’s legacy as he celebrates the legendary icon’s indelible impact

'MVP of the Summit': South Africans laud PM Modi's statesmanship at G20

'MVP of the Summit': South Africans laud PM Modi's statesmanship at G20