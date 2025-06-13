June 13, 2025 11:45 PM हिंदी

Iranian President vows 'powerful' response to Israeli strikes

Iranian President vows 'powerful' response to Israeli strikes

Tehran, June 13 (IANS) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian pledged on Friday that Iran will deliver a "legitimate and powerful" response to Israel's airstrikes earlier in the day.

He made the remarks in a message reacting to the lethal Israeli airstrikes on different areas in Tehran, and other cities, according to a statement published on the website of his office.

Pezeshkian said the Iranian people and officials would not remain silent in the face of Israel's "crime", adding Iran's response would make Israel "regret its foolish action".

He called for unity, trust, solidarity, and consensus among the Iranian nation more than ever, expressing confidence that the country's response to Israel would be "harsh, wise, and strong".

Pezeshkian said Israel's "brutal aggression" against Tehran and other Iranian cities, which resulted in "the martyrdom of a number of children and women, a group of innocent citizens, military commanders, and nuclear scientists, was in violation of international obligations and indicative of the criminal nature of the illegitimate regime of Israel."

He also assured that his administration would ensure the continued provision of services without any disruptions to the daily lives of the people, Xinhua news Agency reported. Israel carried out airstrikes early Friday on Tehran and several other cities across Iran.

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri, Chief Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami, Gholam-Ali Rashid, commander of Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, and Commander of the IRGC's Aerospace Division Amir Ali Hajizadeh were assassinated in the Israeli airstrikes on Tehran, the official news agency IRNA reported.

Following the attacks, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said Israel must wait for a harsh punishment for its "crime" against Iran.

--IANS

int/as

LATEST NEWS

Hema Malini urges everyone to make yoga a part of life this World Yoga Day

Hema Malini urges everyone to make yoga a part of life this World Yoga Day

Aiden Markram's unbeaten 102 puts South Africa in sight of championship glory in the World Test Championship final against Australia at the Lord's in London on Friday. Photo credit: ProteasMenCSA/X

WTC final: Markram's unbeaten 102 puts South Africa in sight of championship glory (ld)

Aiden Markram's unbeaten 102 puts South Africa in sight of championship glory against Australia in the final of the World Test Championship final at the Lord's in London on Friday. Photo credit: ProteasMenCSA

WTC final: Aiden Markram's unbeaten 102 puts South Africa in sight of championship glory

Real Madrid continue summer spending with Franco Mastantuono from River Plate. Photo credit: Franco Mastantuono/X

Real Madrid continue summer spending with Mastantuono from River Plate

A poster of 'Coolie'

Has Rajinikanth watched the first half of ‘Coolie’?

China dominates first day of World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2025 Super Final in Xi'an, China, on Friday. Photo credit: Xinhua

China dominates first day of World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2025 Super Final

Atharvaa with director Nelson Venkatesan

Last leg of dubbing corrections for DNA done, says Atharvaa

Here are some of Karan Johar's top parenting moments this Father's Day

Here are some of Karan Johar's top parenting moments this Father's Day

India has adequate energy supplies for coming months: Hardeep Puri

India has adequate energy supplies for coming months: Hardeep Puri

Iranian President vows 'powerful' response to Israeli strikes

Iranian President vows 'powerful' response to Israeli strikes