Iranian President vows 'powerful' response to Israeli strikes

Tehran, June 13 (IANS) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian pledged on Friday that Iran will deliver a "legitimate and powerful" response to Israel's airstrikes earlier in the day.

He made the remarks in a message reacting to the lethal Israeli airstrikes on different areas in Tehran, and other cities, according to a statement published on the website of his office.

Pezeshkian said the Iranian people and officials would not remain silent in the face of Israel's "crime", adding Iran's response would make Israel "regret its foolish action".

He called for unity, trust, solidarity, and consensus among the Iranian nation more than ever, expressing confidence that the country's response to Israel would be "harsh, wise, and strong".

Pezeshkian said Israel's "brutal aggression" against Tehran and other Iranian cities, which resulted in "the martyrdom of a number of children and women, a group of innocent citizens, military commanders, and nuclear scientists, was in violation of international obligations and indicative of the criminal nature of the illegitimate regime of Israel."

He also assured that his administration would ensure the continued provision of services without any disruptions to the daily lives of the people, Xinhua news Agency reported. Israel carried out airstrikes early Friday on Tehran and several other cities across Iran.

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri, Chief Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami, Gholam-Ali Rashid, commander of Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, and Commander of the IRGC's Aerospace Division Amir Ali Hajizadeh were assassinated in the Israeli airstrikes on Tehran, the official news agency IRNA reported.

Following the attacks, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said Israel must wait for a harsh punishment for its "crime" against Iran.

--IANS

int/as