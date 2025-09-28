September 28, 2025 8:13 PM हिंदी

IPO-bound whisky maker Alcobrew Distilleries’ revenue dips in FY25, shows DRHP

IPO-bound whisky maker Alcobrew Distilleries’ revenue dips in FY25, shows DRHP

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Spirit maker Alcobrew Distilleries India Limited has reported a slight decline in revenue from operations in FY2025, down 1.52 per cent to Rs 1,615 crore from Rs 1,640 crore in FY2024, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Despite the revenue dip, the company’s profit after tax (PAT) grew to Rs 69.45 crore in FY2025, up from Rs 62.55 crore in the previous year.

Alcobrew has filed the draft papers with the market regulator seeking approval to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The maiden offering includes a fresh issue of up to Rs 258.26 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.8 crore shares by a promoter.

Alcobrew's IPO structure will allocate 50 per cent of the net offer to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent to non-institutional investors (NIIs), and the remaining 35 per cent to retail investors.

The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to fund business expansion, meet working capital requirements, and cover general corporate purposes.

The company is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages, including whisky, vodka, and rum.

Its brand portfolio includes Golfer's Shot (premium whisky), White & Blue (blended whisky), White Hills (regular whisky), and One More (vodka), catering to a wide range of consumers across India.

Alcobrew operates manufacturing units in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, and Dera Bassi, Punjab, with both distillation and bottling facilities.

Leveraging a strong distribution network and contract manufacturing arrangements, the company has built a pan-India presence while also expanding into select international markets.

Its products are exported to over 20 countries, including Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Mozambique, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Nepal.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors has been appointed as the book-running lead manager for the IPO.

--IANS

pk

LATEST NEWS

Nepal's inquiry commission bars former PM K.P. Oli from leaving the country

Nepal's inquiry commission bars former PM K.P. Oli from leaving the country

Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his 43rd birthday with the paps by cutting a massive cake

Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his 43rd birthday with the media by cutting a massive cake

Cricket, Kalashnikovs and Pakistan’s radicalised psyche

Cricket, Kalashnikovs and Pakistan’s radicalised psyche (IANS Analysis)

UPITS 2025: UP govt’s initiative boosts women entrepreneurs' confidence  

UPITS 2025: UP govt’s initiative boosts women entrepreneurs' confidence  

Centre trains DRT officers, PSU bank executives in mediation to boost debt recovery efficiency

Centre trains DRT officers, PSU bank executives in mediation to boost debt recovery efficiency

Aarav Dewan, Tarushi Vikram bag silver medals for India in Asia-Pacific Motorsport C’ship

Aarav Dewan, Tarushi Vikram bag silver medals for India in Asia-Pacific Motorsport C’ship

Ryan Reynolds reveals why he once swore at wife Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds reveals why he once swore at wife Blake Lively

Shilpa Rao pays tribute to Zubeen Garg with live rendition of ‘Ya Ali’ at Ziro Festival

Shilpa Rao pays tribute to Zubeen Garg with live rendition of ‘Ya Ali’ at Ziro Festival

Subhash Ghai says experts should guide juniors but wants juniors to fix one problem

Subhash Ghai says experts should guide juniors but wants juniors to fix one problem

Soumya Sarkar returns as Litton Das ruled out of Afghanistan T20Is

Soumya Sarkar returns as Litton Das ruled out of Afghanistan T20Is