September 09, 2025 12:48 AM हिंदी

IPO-bound Shivalaya Construction’s profit slumps 42 pc, revenue falls 12 pc in FY25

IPO-bound Shivalaya Construction’s profit slumps 42 pc, revenue falls 12 pc in FY25

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) New Delhi-based Shivalaya Construction filed its draft papers with market regulator SEBI to raise funds through a public issue has reported a 41.6 per cent fall in its financial performance for the year ended March 31 (FY25).

The company’s net profit declined to Rs 343.8 crore in FY25, compared to Rs 588.9 crore in the previous financial year, according to its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Its revenue also slipped 11.7 per cent to Rs 3,124.5 crore from Rs 3,537.5 crore in FY24.

The company’s total income for FY25 stood at Rs 3,200.7 crore, lower than Rs 3,591.6 crore recorded a year earlier -- marking a decline of nearly 11 per cent.

Total expenses also dropped slightly to Rs 2,715.8 crore in FY25 from Rs 2,785 crore in FY24, as per its DRHP.

The IPO will consist of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 450 crore along with an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2.48 crore shares by promoters.

The company may also raise up to Rs 90 crore in a pre-IPO round as part of the fresh issue.

The infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company has planned to use Rs 340 crore from the fresh issue proceeds for repayment of borrowings, while the remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

As of July, the company’s total borrowings stood at Rs 856 crore. Founded in 1997, Shivalaya Construction focuses on building and maintaining roads and highways.

The company has completed 41 projects so far, including 31 road EPC projects, four HAM projects, and six other EPC projects.

It competes with listed peers like Ashoka Buildcon, Dilip Buildcon, KNR Constructions, HG Infra Engineering and PNC Infratech.

The IPO, with a face value of Rs 2 per share, will also have a reserved portion for eligible employees, who will be offered shares at a discount.

The offer will be managed by IIFL Capital Services, Axis Capital, and JM Financial.

--IANS

pk

LATEST NEWS

Woman from Maharashtra's Beed becomes financially empowered through PM Mudra Yojana (Photo: IANS)

Woman from Maharashtra's Beed becomes financially empowered through PM Mudra Yojana

Kajal Aggarwal addresses rumours of her death

Kajal Aggarwal addresses rumours of her death

Ayan Lohchab leads charge as Patna Pirates beat Puneri Paltan for first win of Season 12 of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Visakhapatnam on Monday. Photo credit: PKL

PKL 12: Ayan Lohchab leads charge as Patna Pirates beat Puneri Paltan for first win of season

Abbas Ansari's Assembly membership restored, UP Secretariat issues order (Photo: IANS)

Abbas Ansari's Assembly membership restored, UP Secretariat issues order

Nepal Cabinet forms probe panel after violent protests leave 19 dead

Nepal Cabinet forms probe panel after violent protests leave 19 dead

India to play Chile on Day 1; Germany-South Africa to open Junior Men's World Cup in the event to be played at Chennai and Madurai from November 28 to December 10. Photo credit: Hockey India

Hockey: India to play Chile on Day 1; Germany-South Africa to open Junior Men's World Cup in TN

When Karan Johar asked Farah Khan to play “Katappa”

When Karan Johar asked Farah Khan to play “Katappa”

Manisha Koirala calls it a 'black day for Nepal' amidst the ongoing Gen Z protest

Manisha Koirala calls it a 'black day for Nepal' amidst the ongoing Gen Z protest

Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey struggling with career trajectory after parenthood

Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey struggling with career trajectory after parenthood

China's Ambassador emphasises harmony and win-win cooperation with India

China's Ambassador emphasises harmony and win-win cooperation with India