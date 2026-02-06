February 06, 2026 9:56 PM हिंदी

IPO-bound NSE’s net profit drops 37 pc to Rs 2,408 crore in Q3

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) IPO-bound National Stock Exchange on Friday reported a sharp 37 per cent year-on-year drop in its consolidated net profit at Rs 2,408 crore in the October-December period (Q3 FY26), compared to Rs 3,834 crore in Q3 FY25.

On the sequential basis, the net profit grew nearly 15 per cent from Rs 2,098 crore in the September quarter, according to the company’s financial statement.

Total income also fell 9 per cent (on-year) to Rs 4,395 crore, from Rs 4,807 crore in Q3 FY25. The total revenue, however, was up 6 per cent on the quarterly basis.

According to the financials, operating EBITDA for the third quarter declined 16 per cent (on-year) to Rs 2,851 crore.

A total of Rs 5.4 lakh crore was raised via equity, debt and business trusts on the NSE platform in Q3 FY26. A total of 65 companies collectively raised Rs 96,457 crore through Mainboard and SME IPOs in Q3 — nearly double the amount raised in the previous quarter and the highest in the past four quarters.

In nine months of FY26, seven municipal corporations collectively raised nearly Rs 750 crore —the highest number of municipal bond issuances recorded in any financial year since the introduction of SEBI’s Municipal Bond Regulations in 2015.

It was the first results by NSE which has received SEBI’s no-objection certificate for an IPO.

Meanwhile, NSE Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Ashishkumar Chauhan said it will take around three to four months to prepare the draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), which is a key document required for launching the IPO.

Speaking to IANS on the sideline of an event, Chauhan thanked SEBI for clearing the way after nearly a decade of delay. “After 10 years, SEBI has agreed to start the IPO process. We thank SEBI for this,” he stated.

He said that along with preparing the DRHP, NSE will also work in parallel on the offer for sale (OFS) part of the IPO. “It will take 3-4 months for the draft of Red Herring Prospectus to be made,” Chauhan had told IANS.

The exchange currently has around 1.91 lakh existing shareholders, and those who are eligible and willing to sell their shares through OFS will be able to participate in the process.

—IANS

na/

