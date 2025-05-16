May 16, 2025 1:33 AM हिंदी

IPL 2925: Mayank Yadav ruled out; Kusal Mendis named replacement for Jos Buttler

Mayank Yadav ruled out for Lucknow Super Giants; Kusal Mendis named replacement for Jos Buttler by Gujarat Titans for remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. IANS Photos

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) As the business end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 approaches, franchises are being forced into last-minute changes due to the unavailability of overseas players because of various reasons and injury setbacks. Express pacer Mayank Yadav has been ruled out of the remainder of the season owing to a back injury, forcing Lucknow Super Giants to bring in a replacement.

The 22-year-old, who dazzled in IPL 2024 with his raw pace and breakthrough performances, has struggled with fitness ever since.

After making a much-awaited return this season, Yadav featured in only two games before his body gave way once again. “Yadav sustained a back injury and is ruled out for the remainder of the season,” read a statement from the IPL.

LSG, currently fighting for survival in the league stage, have named New Zealand fast bowler Will O’Rourke as Mayank’s replacement. The 22-year-old Kiwi, known for his bounce and discipline, has been signed at a reserve price of ₹3 crore.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings, still in contention for a playoff spot, have brought in Kyle Jamieson to replace fellow New Zealander Lockie Ferguson, who has also been sidelined due to injury. Jamieson, a versatile seam-bowling all-rounder, joins the Shreyas Iyer-led squad for Rs 2 crore.

In another notable update that impacts the top of the table, Jos Buttler will be unavailable for the Gujarat Titans during the playoffs. Buttler has been called up by England for their upcoming ODI series against the West Indies, which begins on May 29 — the same day the IPL playoffs kick off.

To fill the void, GT have signed Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis, who will make his IPL debut.

Mendis, who had been part of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) until earlier this month, had been playing for Quetta Gladiators, scoring 143 runs at a striking rate of 168 in five matches. He will now shift focus to India, having decided to opt out of the remainder of the PSL due to security concerns.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Tommy Paul tames Hubert Hurkacz to reach semifinal at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome on Thursday. Photo credit: ATP Tour

Italian International: Tommy Paul tames Hurkacz to reach semis; Sinner thrashes Ruud

UK High Court reject fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi’s bail plea

UK High Court rejects fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi’s bail plea

Neeraj Chopra will be participating in his first Diamond League meet in Doha on Friday. IANS Photo

Neeraj Chopra at Doha Diamond League: When and where to watch

Bihar STF arrests woman Maoist operative absconding for 22 years (File photo for representation)

Bihar STF arrests woman Maoist operative absconding for 22 years

Diljit Dosanjh shares all the chaotic fun that when behind his Met Gala debut

Diljit Dosanjh shares all the chaotic fun that when behind his Met Gala debut

Cricket West Indies insists on pathways for its nations' inclusion in Olympics

Cricket West Indies insists on pathways for its nations' inclusion in Olympics

Haryana tops wrestling tally ahead of Bihar, Maharashtra, Delhi in Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2025 on Thursday. Photo credit: SAI Media

KIYG 2025: Haryana tops wrestling tally ahead of Bihar, Maharashtra, Delhi

'Decide by May 26': Rajasthan HC tells state govt on SI recruitment status

'Decide by May 26': Rajasthan HC tells state govt on SI recruitment status

Telangana’s Nishika Aggarwal breaks cultural stereotypes; bags four medals in Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2025

KIYG 2025: Telangana’s Nishika Aggarwal breaks cultural stereotypes; bags four medals

‘The mind had told the body, it’s time to go’: Ravi Shastri reveals conversation with Virat Kohli ahead of his Test retirement. IANS Photos

‘The mind had told the body, it’s time to go’: Shastri reveals conversation with Kohli ahead of retirement