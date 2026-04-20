April 20, 2026 2:23 PM हिंदी

IPL 2026: Priyansh is super exciting to watch, looking forward to what he can do going forward, says Connolly

IPL 2026: Priyansh is super exciting to watch, looking forward to what he can do going forward, says Connolly

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) Punjab Kings’ recent win over Lucknow Super Giants was headlined by a stunning partnership between Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly, but the latter admitted that while his own innings began on a rather uncertain note, it was ‘super exciting’ for him to watch Arya bat on the other end.

Reflecting on his time at the crease, Connolly revealed that he initially struggled to get going, even as Arya dominated from the other end during their match-defining 182-run stand for the second wicket.

“I was out there for a little while. I was 19 off 22. Priyansh wasn’t saying much to me, so I was a little bit nervous. But spending some time out in the middle with him was great. I hadn’t batted with him before,” Connolly told JioStar.

While Connolly took time to settle, Arya was already in full flow, racing to a 19-ball half-century and dismantling the LSG bowling attack with fearless strokeplay. His aggressive intent allowed PBKS to maintain a soaring run rate, even as Connolly worked his way into the innings.

Connolly acknowledged the young opener’s impact and expressed excitement about what lies ahead for him in the tournament.

“He’s super exciting to watch, and I’m looking forward to what he can do for the rest of the tournament,” he said.

The Australian southpaw eventually found his rhythm, accelerating to an 87 off 46 balls, but admitted that he could have adapted quicker to the tempo set by Arya at the other end.

“For me, it was about understanding what was happening at the other end. Priyansh was scoring quite quickly. I probably could have been a touch better at that, but it was enjoyable to spend some time out there. I just had to find my rhythm and my tempo,” he stated.

Once both batters were in sync, PBKS unleashed a relentless assault, with the duo particularly targeting part-time off-spinner Aiden Markram for 32 runs in a single over. Their combined effort propelled Punjab past the 250-run mark, the highest total of the IPL 2026 season, setting up a commanding 54-run victory backed by a clinical bowling display.

--IANS

vi/

LATEST NEWS

India-New Zealand FTA to be signed on April 27 as legal vetting completed

India-New Zealand FTA to be signed on April 27 as legal vetting completed

Wayne Rooney (File photo)

Arsenal have been brilliant all season, their fans need to be better: Wayne Rooney

Billie Eilish's mom shares pictures from her Coachella performance, expresses gratitude to Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish's mom shares pictures from her Coachella performance, expresses gratitude to Justin Bieber

'Indru Netru Nalai' director R Ravikumar announces his son's name as Aadhan (Photo Credit: Ravikumar/Instagram)

'Indru Netru Nalai' director R Ravikumar announces his son's name as Aadhan

Ajay Devgn wishes his ‘lil girl’ Nysa on 23rd birthday with unseen pictures

Ajay Devgn wishes his ‘lil girl’ Nysa on 23rd birthday with unseen pictures

VP Radhakrishnan offers prayers at Seetha Amman Temple in Sri Lanka's Seetha Eliya

VP Radhakrishnan offers prayers at Seetha Amman Temple in Sri Lanka's Seetha Eliya

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (File photo)

IPL 2026: All adjectives would be pretty less for Sooryavanshi, he’s one for future, says Iyer

India, S. Korea discuss resuming CEPA upgrade talks, boosting cooperation in green energy: Piyush Goyal

India, S. Korea discuss resuming CEPA upgrade talks, boosting cooperation in green energy: Piyush Goyal

Prabhsimran Singh (File photo)

IPL 2026: Calling Prabhsimran, Priyansh match-winners boosts their confidence, says Shreyas Iyer

DP World Players Championship to kick off from Tuesday (Photo: PGTI)

DP World Players Championship to kick off from Tuesday