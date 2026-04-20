IPL 2026: Priyansh is super exciting to watch, looking forward to what he can do going forward, says Connolly

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) Punjab Kings’ recent win over Lucknow Super Giants was headlined by a stunning partnership between Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly, but the latter admitted that while his own innings began on a rather uncertain note, it was ‘super exciting’ for him to watch Arya bat on the other end.

Reflecting on his time at the crease, Connolly revealed that he initially struggled to get going, even as Arya dominated from the other end during their match-defining 182-run stand for the second wicket.

“I was out there for a little while. I was 19 off 22. Priyansh wasn’t saying much to me, so I was a little bit nervous. But spending some time out in the middle with him was great. I hadn’t batted with him before,” Connolly told JioStar.

While Connolly took time to settle, Arya was already in full flow, racing to a 19-ball half-century and dismantling the LSG bowling attack with fearless strokeplay. His aggressive intent allowed PBKS to maintain a soaring run rate, even as Connolly worked his way into the innings.

Connolly acknowledged the young opener’s impact and expressed excitement about what lies ahead for him in the tournament.

“He’s super exciting to watch, and I’m looking forward to what he can do for the rest of the tournament,” he said.

The Australian southpaw eventually found his rhythm, accelerating to an 87 off 46 balls, but admitted that he could have adapted quicker to the tempo set by Arya at the other end.

“For me, it was about understanding what was happening at the other end. Priyansh was scoring quite quickly. I probably could have been a touch better at that, but it was enjoyable to spend some time out there. I just had to find my rhythm and my tempo,” he stated.

Once both batters were in sync, PBKS unleashed a relentless assault, with the duo particularly targeting part-time off-spinner Aiden Markram for 32 runs in a single over. Their combined effort propelled Punjab past the 250-run mark, the highest total of the IPL 2026 season, setting up a commanding 54-run victory backed by a clinical bowling display.

--IANS

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