IPL 2026: Morgan labels Arya as 'key component' of PBKS setup

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) Former England cricketer Eoin Morgan labeled young batting sensation Priyansh Arya as a key component of Punjab Kings setuo after his heroics against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday.

Punjab Kings remained at the top of the table with a resounding 54-run win against Lucknow Super Giants, while Kolkata Knight Riders bagged their first win in the earlier game against Rajasthan Royals.

Arya (93 not out) and Connolly (87) produced a breathtaking display of modern-day power-hitting while sharing a 182-run second-wicket partnership and shatter LSG’s bowling rhythm to post the highest score of this season. With the aim to send every ball past the boundary ropes, Arya hit four boundaries and nine sixes at will, while Connolly matched him step by step by smashing eight fours and seven sixes

“Punjab Kings have reached a very strong position where they are no longer solely reliant on their Captain or a superstar to deliver every time. They were so far ahead in the game that individual contributions almost became secondary; such is their depth that they would likely have posted 230–240 regardless. This allows them to ease the pressure on key players like Shreyas Iyer. When the rest of the batting unit is firing, it strengthens the side further, even if some players haven’t had much time at the crease," Morgan said on JioStar.

On Priyansh Arya’s batting approach, Morgan said, “It reflects a clear and confident mindset. He comes across as a transparent thinker who is making the most of his opportunities over time. This is not a short-term phase of form, it’s part of a larger plan by Punjab Kings and Ricky Ponting, with a defined template in place. Priyansh Arya is undoubtedly a key component of that structure.”

On Cooper Connolly’s batting, Morgan said, “He is just 22-years-old, and when a young player comes into an environment like Punjab Kings, the biggest compliment is how much it elevates his stature. He looked slightly frenetic early on, which is part of finding the balance between risk and reward. Once he settled, particularly after facing around 20 balls, he shifted gears impressively and took the attack to the opposition. He struck the ball as well as anyone in this tournament.”

--IANS

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