IPL 2026: 'Lot of players complete their quota and leave, but Bhuvi is not like that,' says Chawla

New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) Former India leg-spinner Piyush Chawla lauded Bhuvneshwar Kumar for his relentless work ethic and commitment, stating that the senior pacer’s belief in quantity over quality practice played a key role in his match-winning performance for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Monday.

Chawla highlighted the ongoing debate around workload management and modern training methods, praising Bhuvneshwar Kumar for his intelligent and disciplined practice routine, which consistently translates into strong performances on the field.

“People talk about workload management and quality practice. I understand that after playing so many years, you know where to bowl. But still, you have to go out there and bowl the number of balls you want. I am not a big believer in only quality practice because I believe in quantity, and that’s what Bhuvi also does. Whenever he goes to the nets, he makes sure he bowls eight to ten overs and gets that rhythm back. That’s what makes him a better bowler,” Chawla told ESPNcricinfo.

Chawla believes that Bhuvneshwar’s dedication to put in long hours in training and maintaining intensity across tournaments continues to set him apart from many peers.

“The good thing about Bhuvi is that he puts in a lot of effort. He makes sure that whatever games he is playing, he is playing with full intensity. I have seen a lot of players who come to domestic cricket, just complete their quota and leave, but he is not like that,” he said.

Chawla further emphasised that Bhuvneshwar’s commitment extends beyond international and IPL duties, pointing to his participation in domestic competitions.

“If he has come for a particular tournament, he stays there for the whole tournament. When he goes to the UP League as well, he plays all the matches. It’s not a small tournament, it’s almost 25 to 30 days.”

Bhuvneshwar’s performance in the match was a testament to Chawla’s words. The right-arm pacer returned sensational figures of 3-5, combining with Josh Hazlewood (4-12) to dismantle Delhi’s batting line-up. The duo shared six wickets inside the first four overs, reducing DC to 9/6 and eventually bundling them out for just 75, the lowest total of the season.

In reply, RCB chased down 76 with ease, riding on unbeaten knocks from Devdutt Padikkal (34*) and Virat Kohli (23 not out), sealing victory with 81 balls to spare in a one-sided contest.

--IANS

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