December 17, 2025 12:58 PM हिंदी

IPL 2026: CSK’s new joinee Kartik Sharma ‘extremely excited to play alongside MS Dhoni’

IPL 2026: CSK’s new joinee Kartik Sharma ‘extremely excited to play alongside MS Dhoni’

New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings’ latest entrant Kartik Sharma said that he was overwhelmed by seeing the franchises entering into a bidding war at the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) auction to rope him in and stated that he was ‘extremely excited’ to play with veteran MS Dhoni.

India’s Kartik and Prashant Veer became the joint-highest-priced uncapped players in IPL history as Chennai Super Kings invested heavily in young talent. CSK paid an astonishing Rs 14.20 crore each for both players, who started with a base price of Rs 30 lakh, highlighting the franchise’s strategic move towards nurturing emerging talent.

Speaking to JioStar, CSK’s new addition Kartik shared his thoughts on being roped in by the five-time champions, saying, “First of all, a special thank you to all my family members & friends, without their support, I don’t think I would have reached this stage. My entire family is very happy, everyone is celebrating and dancing.”

“I’m extremely excited to play alongside Mahendra Singh Dhoni and learn from him. When the bidding started, I was scared I might miss out. But as the bid kept going up, I started crying. Even after it ended, I couldn’t stop. I was overwhelmed with emotion and happiness, I honestly don’t know how to put it into words,” he added.

Kartik, recognised for his aggressive middle-order batting and reliable wicketkeeping, has scored 334 runs in 12 T20 matches at a strike rate of 164, smashing 28 sixes, and was among the top six-hitters in the Ranji Trophy.

In domestic white-ball cricket, Kartik has built a reputation for his powerful lower-order hitting. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy league stage, he scored 133 runs in five games with a strike rate of over 160. Over his brief 12-match T20 career, he has consistently maintained a strike rate above 160.

Having trained with the CSK squad last season, Kartik has earned praise across the domestic circuit for his ability to excel against both spin and pace.

--IANS

vi/bc

LATEST NEWS

One keeper from every decade- teen, 20s, 30s, 40s: Mukund points out interesting CSK fact

One keeper from every decade- teen, 20s, 30s, 40s: Mukund points out interesting CSK fact

Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, & Suniel Shetty pen lovely birthday wishes for Riteish Deshmukh

Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, & Suniel Shetty pen lovely birthday wishes for Riteish Deshmukh

Both Vande Mataram, Ethiopian national anthem refer to our land as Mother: PM Modi

Both Vande Mataram, Ethiopian national anthem refer to our land as Mother: PM Modi

Wonderful to be in land of lions, I feel very much at home in Ethiopia, says PM Modi

Wonderful to be in land of lions, I feel very much at home in Ethiopia, says PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi receives rousing welcome at Ethiopian Parliament

PM Modi receives rousing welcome at Ethiopian Parliament

Steel demand in India projected to grow at 8 pc in FY26

Steel demand in India projected to grow at 8 pc in FY26

Fatima Sana Shaikh reflects on living a dream she once thought impossible

Fatima Sana Shaikh reflects on living a dream she once thought impossible

India aims for a 1.28-crore job expansion in 2026: Report

India aims for a 1.28-crore job expansion in 2026: Report

Actress Siddhi Idnani: I want to show that even women characters have a driving force and bring value to films! (Photo Credit: Siddhi Idnani/Instagram)

Actress Siddhi Idnani: I want to show that even women characters have a driving force and bring value to films!

India now largest market in world in AI model adoption: BofA

India now largest market in world in AI model adoption: BofA