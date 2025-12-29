iPhone 16 becomes highest selling phone in India: Report

Mumbai, Dec 29 (IANS) US-based tech giant Apple sold about 6.5 million iPhone 16 units in the first 11 months of 2025, making it the country’s highest‑selling smartphone, according to a new report.

The report from Counterpoint Research said that Apple outpaced Android rivals in the same period. The research firm's data found the gap is striking as iPhone 15 also made to the top five best‑selling list.

The research firm said Apple’s performance reflects changing buyer behaviour in a market, historically dominated by entry‑level and mid‑range devices.

Further, the change is underpinned by a strategic push by Apple to expand local manufacturing and reduce reliance on China. Apple recently opened three new Apple Stores in Bengaluru, Pune, and Noida, taking its total retail presence in India to five stores.

Financing options such as no‑cost EMIs, cashbacks and bank schemes have made high‑end phones more attainable to more consumers. Apple Inc clocked the highest value of exports from India in November, shipping iPhones worth $2 billion, as per latest industry data.

Apple clocked the highest value of exports from India in November, shipping iPhones worth $2 billion. In November, a company filing showed that Apple India posted a record high domestic sales of $9 billion in FY25, and one in every five iPhones made globally in FY25 was manufactured/assembled in India.

The company’s manufacturing in India contributed 12 per cent of Apple’s global production value. The iPhone maker also began local assembly of high-end Pro and Pro Max models of iPhones in India for the first time.

The company filings showed that the Americas brought in $178.4 billion in FY25 – nearly 43 per cent of Apple’s global revenue – and a growing share of those iPhones were shipped from India. ­­­­

—IANS

aar/na