IPA concludes selection trials for Indian pickleball team for World Cup

Ahmedabad, Aug 31 (IANS) The Indian Pickleball Association (IPA), recognised National Sports Federation for Pickleball under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS) and the Sports Authority of India (SAI), has officially concluded its landmark two-day selection trials held at the IPA Centre of Excellence in Ahmedabad on August 30 and 31.

These historic trials mark the formation of Team India’s first official national pickleball contingent, set to represent the country at the second edition of the Pickleball World Cup, to be held in Florida, USA from October 27 to November 2, under the sanction of the Global Pickleball Federation.

The trials witnessed participation from over 140 top players from across India, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, Haryana, and Rajasthan, all vying for a spot in Team India. Selections were made across three categories: Open, Under-16, and 50+.

Open Category

Men’s Singles: Aman Patel

Women’s Singles: Amrita Mukherjee

Men’s Doubles: Dhiren Patel & Suraj Desai

Women’s Doubles: Rakshikha Ravi & Sindoor Mittal

Under-16 Category

Girls: Aayra Khanna & Anushka Chhabaria

Boys: Veer Shah & Vivan Patel

50+ Category

Men’s Doubles: Suryaveer Singh Bhullar & Nitten Kirtane

Women’s Doubles: Bela Kotwani & Sujay Parekh

Speaking at the closing of the trials, Aalap Sharma, Treasurer and Selection Committee Chairman, IPA, said, “This is a proud and historic moment for Indian pickleball. We have successfully completed the process of selecting our first official Team India, and I congratulate all the athletes on getting selected. Many thanks to all the stakeholders who helped us conduct the trials with utmost transparency and sporting integrity. The level of talent on display assures us that India is ready to make a strong statement on the world stage.”

“The formation of a national team under the official recognition of MYAS and SAI marks a turning point for pickleball in India. As we prepare for the World Cup, we also look forward to inspiring many more athletes to pursue this fast-growing sport," he added.

The timing of these trials aligned with National Sports Day celebrations, making the conclusion of the trials a meaningful tribute to India’s growing sporting culture.

The Indian contingent will now enter a training and preparation phase, overseen by the IPA’s high-performance team, before flying to Florida in October. With pickleball’s popularity soaring in India and globally, Team India’s participation is expected to further boost the sport’s presence and inspire a new generation of athletes.

