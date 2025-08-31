August 31, 2025 7:29 PM हिंदी

IPA concludes selection trials for Indian pickleball team for World Cup

IPA concludes selection trials for Indian pickleball team for World Cup (Credit: IPA)

Ahmedabad, Aug 31 (IANS) The Indian Pickleball Association (IPA), recognised National Sports Federation for Pickleball under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS) and the Sports Authority of India (SAI), has officially concluded its landmark two-day selection trials held at the IPA Centre of Excellence in Ahmedabad on August 30 and 31.

These historic trials mark the formation of Team India’s first official national pickleball contingent, set to represent the country at the second edition of the Pickleball World Cup, to be held in Florida, USA from October 27 to November 2, under the sanction of the Global Pickleball Federation.

The trials witnessed participation from over 140 top players from across India, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, Haryana, and Rajasthan, all vying for a spot in Team India. Selections were made across three categories: Open, Under-16, and 50+.

Open Category

Men’s Singles: Aman Patel

Women’s Singles: Amrita Mukherjee

Men’s Doubles: Dhiren Patel & Suraj Desai

Women’s Doubles: Rakshikha Ravi & Sindoor Mittal

Under-16 Category

Girls: Aayra Khanna & Anushka Chhabaria

Boys: Veer Shah & Vivan Patel

50+ Category

Men’s Doubles: Suryaveer Singh Bhullar & Nitten Kirtane

Women’s Doubles: Bela Kotwani & Sujay Parekh

Speaking at the closing of the trials, Aalap Sharma, Treasurer and Selection Committee Chairman, IPA, said, “This is a proud and historic moment for Indian pickleball. We have successfully completed the process of selecting our first official Team India, and I congratulate all the athletes on getting selected. Many thanks to all the stakeholders who helped us conduct the trials with utmost transparency and sporting integrity. The level of talent on display assures us that India is ready to make a strong statement on the world stage.”

“The formation of a national team under the official recognition of MYAS and SAI marks a turning point for pickleball in India. As we prepare for the World Cup, we also look forward to inspiring many more athletes to pursue this fast-growing sport," he added.

The timing of these trials aligned with National Sports Day celebrations, making the conclusion of the trials a meaningful tribute to India’s growing sporting culture.

The Indian contingent will now enter a training and preparation phase, overseen by the IPA’s high-performance team, before flying to Florida in October. With pickleball’s popularity soaring in India and globally, Team India’s participation is expected to further boost the sport’s presence and inspire a new generation of athletes.

--IANS

ab/

LATEST NEWS

PM Modi meets Presidents of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Belarus on sidelines of SCO Summit

PM Modi meets Presidents of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Belarus on sidelines of SCO Summit

Milind Soman says 'lucky to be a part of all you do' as wife Ankita Konwar turns 34

Milind Soman says 'lucky to be a part of all you do' as wife Ankita Konwar turns 34

Central Banks now hold more gold than US bonds for 1st time in 30 years

Central Banks now hold more gold than US bonds for 1st time in 30 years

Duleep Trophy: Just wanted to have some fun, says Parag on return to on-field action

Duleep Trophy: Just wanted to have some fun, says Parag on return to on-field action

From Rajasthan to 2025 Ramon Magsaysay Awardee: NGO Educate Girls creates history

From Rajasthan to 2025 Ramon Magsaysay Awardee: NGO Educate Girls creates history

Naushad Moosa names India squad for AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifiers (Credit: AIFF)

Naushad Moosa names India squad for AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifiers

Strong public spending, rural demand, services push India’s GDP growth to 7.8 pc: Industry leaders

Strong public spending, rural demand, services push India’s GDP growth to 7.8 pc: Industry leaders

Chinese President Xi and his wife welcome PM Modi for SCO Summit reception

Chinese President Xi and his wife welcome PM Modi for SCO Summit reception

PM Modi meets Maldives President Muizzu on sidelines of SCO Summit in China

PM Modi meets Maldives President Muizzu on sidelines of SCO Summit in China

After IPL retirement, Ashwin to enter ILT20 season four player auction

After IPL retirement, Ashwin to enter ILT20 season four player auction