Intercontinental Legends C'ship: American Strikers defeat Trans Titans by 35 runs

Greater Noida (UP), May 28 (IANS) American Strikers on Wednesday defeated Trans Titans by 35 runs in the ongoing Intercontinental Legends Championship at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida.

Gaurav Tomar (65 in 28 balls) and Manpreet Gony (39 in 19 balls) starred with the bat. Winning the toss and opting to bat, the American Strikers’ opener Gaurav Tomar gave the team a blistering start.

Building on this momentum, Ayan Khan (24), Manpreet Gony (39), and P. Mehra (35) helped the team reach a mammoth total of 214 runs for the loss of 7 wickets. Along with his stellar batting, Manpreet Gony also impressed with the ball, taking one wicket, earning him the “Man of the Match” award.

In reply, the Trans Titans had a shaky start, losing openers Rishi Dhawan (1) and Athawale (5) early. Though V. Sood (21), P. Shah (33), Himang (31), and Awana (36) attempted to stabilise the innings, none could convert their starts into big innings.

As a result, the team could only muster 179 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the allotted 20 overs, falling short by 35 runs.

The American Strikers will now face the Indian Warriors in their next match on Thursday. African Lions will meet Asian Kings in the evening match, which gets underway at 7:30 pm. Fans can catch the Live action on Sony Ten 5 and FanCode.

The Intercontinental Legends Championship (ILC) features six teams from 6 continents. The 6 teams are African Lions, Trans Titans (Australia and New Zealand), Euro Gladiators, American Strikers, Asian Kings and Indian Warriors. The six iconic teams represent six global regions.

The league stage concludes on June 3, paving the way for the semifinals scheduled for June 4 at 3:30 PM and 7:30 PM, respectively. The grand finale will be held on June 5 at 7:30 PM.

