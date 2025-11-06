November 06, 2025 7:20 PM हिंदी

Interaction with PM Modi motivates us: Sneh Rana

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi following their historic Women’s World Cup triumph, India all-rounder Sneh Rana expressed that his words motivate them whenever the team gets to interact with him.

"It feels great to be honoured and celebrated in the country. It was an amazing experience (to meet the PM and the President). The PM gave us almost two hours for the meeting, and we had a discussion on a lot of things. Today, we met the President and it was good to meet her. The speech she delivered gave us a lot of motivation,” Sneh told IANS after meeting the President.

"The PM says things which motivate us and we had a very long interaction with him. We also had conversations on mental health, so it felt good. His vision is very clear for women's empowerment, including the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign. It inspires us, and we want him to continue doing the same,” she added.

Giving further details of their meeting with the PM, Sneh said the environment and vibe at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, was very lively and homely as they talked about various topics, including mental health.

"It feels very good when the PM sits down and talks to you. We also get comfortable to share ourselves with him. He keeps the atmosphere homely and asks us many questions. It is always good to interact with him. He knew the names of every player, including their records. He knew everything in details and also replied to one question that, 'You will get every answer within yourself only'. In any sport or field, you must give your 100 per cent and never give up. Have patience, and the results will come. I want to thank fans for coming in large numbers and supporting us. I urge them to continue backing us," the all-rounder said.

On their historic achievement, Sneh said she is still amazed by the achievement and thanked fans for their constant support during the tournament.

"We have not been able to sync in yet. November 2 was a very important day for us. I'm still short of words to express my feelings. It is a very proud moment for us and the countrymen,” she concluded.

--IANS

ab/

