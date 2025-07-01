INS Tamal joins Indian Navy fleet, armed with Brahmos

Moscow, July 1 (IANS) In a major boost to India’s maritime capabilities, the Indian Navy on Tuesday commissioned INS Tamal (F71), the latest stealth frigate, at the Yantar Shipyard in Russia's Kaliningrad.

The event, attended by senior Indian and Russian naval officials, marked the formal induction of a formidable warship that reflects India's growing naval prowess and the enduring Indo-Russian defence partnership.

One of the key features of INS Tamal is that it has 26 per cent indigenous components, reflecting India's bold and strategic aim towards achieving Aatmnirbharta.

Strategically, it also includes the BrahMos long-range cruise missile for targetting both at sea and land along with vertically launched surface-to-air missile with extended ranges, the standard 30 MM Close in Weapon System, the 100 MM Main gun and very potent ASW rockets and heavyweight torpedoes.

"Tamal is an amalgamation of Indian and Russian technologies with a host of state of the art communication and network centric operational capabilities. The complement of the advanced electronic warfare suite and advanced EO/IR systems adds ears and eyes to this potent platform," a Navy spokesperson said.

"The highly versatile combat management system fuses all weapons and sensors into an effective fighting machine. The ship is also capable of embarking the upgraded Anti-submarine and Airborne Early Warning helicopters, the Kamov 28 and Kamov 31, which are formidable force multipliers," he added.

Commissioned by Vice Admiral Sanjay Jasjit Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command, the ship joins the elite Western Fleet, often described as the "Sword Arm" of the Indian Navy.

In his address, the Vice Admiral noted that the commissioning of Tamal into the Indian Navy marked a significant milestone in the country's maritime defence capabilities and Indo-Russian defence cooperation.

He spotlighted that INS Tamal joins the illustrious list of Talwar, Teg, and Tushil class of ships which are known for their dependability and prowess. Singh also congratulated the crew and Yantar Shipyard for their efforts in making the commissioning ceremony impressive and memorable.

The ship is equipped with complex automated systems for nuclear, biological and chemical defence, including damage control and fire-fighting that can be operated centrally from sheltered posts. These complex systems aid in minimising casualties, achieve rapid restoration of combat effectiveness, enhancing combat capability and survivability.

INS Tamal is manned by a crew of about 250 sailors and 26 officers.

As INS Tamal prepares to sail home to its base in Karnataka's Karwar, its presence reaffirms India's commitment to maintaining a combat-ready, credible, and cohesive navy — prepared to protect national interests anytime, anywhere.

