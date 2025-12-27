Innovation takes root in Nuh as 20-variety Mushroom Plant transforms farming

Nuh, Dec 27 (IANS) Nuh district, often regarded as one of Haryana’s backward regions, is now establishing a new identity through hidden talent and agricultural innovation.

Farmers and residents are moving beyond traditional farming. They are gradually adopting modern agricultural techniques in which really highlights their potential.

Several villages in this district of Haryana are already well known for indigenous wheat cultivation, the demand for which continues to rise.

Taking this progress forward, progressive farmer Rahul Verma has set a new benchmark by establishing a state-of-the-art ‘mushroom cultivation plant’ in Nuh. The aim is to promote ‘mushroom’ farming.

The District Horticulture Department has played a key role in this initiative by providing a grant of Rs 12 lakh under a 40 per cent subsidy scheme.

In addition, the process for providing another Rs 12 lakh grant for setting up a compost-making unit is also underway.

District Horticulture Officer Dr Abdul Razak, while speaking to the media, said that Nuh district comprises seven blocks, including the Taoru block.

At Rahul Verma’s farmhouse in Taoru, around 10 varieties of mushrooms are currently being cultivated, with a daily production of approximately 200 to 260 kilograms. The produce is supplied to a private company, which distributes mushrooms across the country.

He added that the mushroom plant has created new employment opportunities in the Mewat region and is providing jobs to local youth. The department has also provided a solar dryer machine, enabling mushrooms to be dried, packaged, and easily transported to different parts of the country.

Highlighting the nutritional value of mushrooms, Dr Razak said they are rich in protein and are considered an excellent meat alternative for vegetarians. Mushrooms are also beneficial for heart patients and help meet most of the body’s nutritional requirements.

He noted that the success of this project has encouraged farmers from various villages in the district to show interest in mushroom cultivation, with many visiting the farmhouse to seek information.

Another mushroom project worth Rs 60 lakh has been proposed in the Taoru subdivision, for which an application has already been submitted.

The District Horticulture officer further stated that this mushroom plant is the first of its kind, not only in Haryana but possibly in the entire country, where production and trials of 20 mushroom varieties are being carried out simultaneously.

The plant is fully computerised, with temperature and humidity in different chambers controlled through computer systems according to the specific requirements of each mushroom variety.

He claimed that this is the first such project in Haryana and a unique initiative at the national level as well.

Beneficiary farmer Rahul Verma said he has received full support from the District Horticulture Department, which has helped him continuously increase production and earn a good income.

He said that earlier he was unaware that his project was the only one of its kind in Haryana or the country, but now he feels proud that his farming initiative has brought recognition to Nuh district and Haryana.

The mushroom plant stands as proof that economic development is possible even in backward regions through innovation, modern technology, and government support.

This project is rapidly becoming a source of inspiration for farmers in Nuh, with many others applying to set up similar plants, applications that are currently under consideration by the department.

