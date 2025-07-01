Indo-French joint military exercise 'Shakti 2025' concludes in France

Paris, July 1 (IANS) The eighth edition of the Indo-French Joint Military Exercise 'Shakti' concluded on Tuesday after two weeks of intensive training and cooperation between the Indian and French armed forces.

Held from June 18 to July 1 in France, the exercise was hosted by the 13th French Foreign Legion Demi-Brigade (13 DBLE) and involved more than 500 personnel from various units of the French Army, Foreign Legion, Navy, and the French Air and Space Force.

India was represented by a 90-member contingent, including a Battalion from the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles and troops from other arms and services. The exercise featured approximately 50 armoured and tactical vehicles, along with fighter jets from both sides.

The exercise was conducted in two phases with the first one, held from June 18 to 21 in Aveyron’s Monclar district, focused on joint training in weapon handling, combat drills, and command coordination.

The second phase, from June 22 to 26 in Herault, saw the deployment of the Monclar Combined Arms Tactical Group (GTIA) in an open-field semi-urban combat exercise that tested troops during both day and night operations.

This year’s drill emphasised tactical interoperability, use of modern military technology, and refining combat strategies. French legionnaires had previously participated in Shakti 2024 in India, and both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepen military collaboration and share best practices.

“Exercise Shakti was a vital opportunity for Indian and French military personnel to boost joint operational preparedness for facing the toughest combat situations in a sub-conventional environment under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter, with training being conducted in a realistic semi-urban terrain, while strengthening ties with a strategic partner”, said a press statement from the French Embassy in New Delhi.

“Serving as an effective platform for exchanging best practices in tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPS), Exercise SHAKTI will pave the way for deeper cooperation and mutual respect between the French and the Indian armed forces as well as significantly reinforcing the Indo-French defence partnership”, it added.

The Indo-French Shakti exercise serves as a key platform for enhancing tactical, technical, and procedural synergy between the two nations. Alongside other bilateral defence exercises such as Garuda (Air Forces) and Varuna (Navies), Shakti reflects the evolving and robust strategic partnership between India and France.

These regular joint exercises are seen as a testament to the nations shared commitment to global peace, security, and stability.

--IANS

sas/as