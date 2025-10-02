IndiGo to resume flights between India and China after five years

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) Low-cost carrier IndiGo on Thursday announced the resumption of its flight services to China, marking the return of direct air connectivity between the two countries after more than five years.

The airline will launch daily non-stop flights from Kolkata to Guangzhou starting October 26, using its Airbus A320neo aircraft.

Subject to regulatory approvals, IndiGo also plans to start direct flights between Delhi and Guangzhou in the coming months.

The airline said that the restart of services will not only boost tourism but also re-establish avenues for cross-border trade and business partnerships.

“IndiGo has earlier operated flights to China and already has several arrangements in place. The past experience and familiarity with local partners will help us resume these flights smoothly,” the airline said in a statement.

The announcement comes shortly after the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that India and China would restart direct flights between designated cities this month.

There have been no direct passenger flights between the two countries since 2020, even though China remains India’s biggest bilateral trade partner.

The move also follows recent diplomatic engagements between the two neighbours. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited China last month for the first time in seven years to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

During the visit, PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed strengthening trade ties and agreed that India and China should act as development partners, not rivals.

While the leaders underlined the importance of peace and stability along the disputed border, PM Modi also raised India’s concerns over the widening trade deficit with China, which currently stands at nearly $99.2 billion.

Aviation and trade experts believe the resumption of flights will help businesses on both sides by improving connectivity and will also support cultural and tourism exchanges, signalling a cautious easing of tensions between New Delhi and Beijing.

--IANS

pk