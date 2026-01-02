January 02, 2026 5:54 PM हिंदी

India’s white-ball tour of Bangladesh included in BCB’s 2026 international games itinerary

India’s white-ball tour of Bangladesh included in BCB’s 2026 international games itinerary

Dhaka, Jan 2 (IANS) India men's white-ball tour of Bangladesh has been included in the Bangladesh Cricket Board's itinerary for international matches in 2026, said the BCB on Friday. Apart from India, the calendar features Bangladesh hosting Pakistan, New Zealand, Australia and the West Indies for bilateral series in all three formats.

“The confirmed itinerary ensures a season full of international cricket in Bangladesh, providing supporters across the country the opportunity to watch top-level cricket at home. Details of match venues will be announced in due course,” said the BCB in its statement on Friday.

India’s tour of Bangladesh was originally supposed to take place in August 2025, but was moved to September 2026 due to political unrest in the country. As per BCB’s itinerary, India is scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh on August 28.

The ODI series will begin on September 1 with the first match, followed by the second game on September 3 and the third clash on September 6. The T20I series will commence on September 9, with the second match scheduled for September 12 and the finale game on September 13, following which the Indian team will return home.

Pakistan will arrive in Bangladesh on March 9 for a three-match ODI series to be held from March 12-16. New Zealand's white-ball tour of Bangladesh will kick off with three ODIs, starting April 17, and as many T20Is, beginning on April 27 and ending on May 2.

Pakistan will arrive in Bangladesh on May 4 to play two Tests as part of the ICC World Test Championship cycle. The first Test will be played from May 8-12 while the second game will happen from May 16-20. Australia's white-ball tour of Bangladesh begins on June 5 with three ODIs, before the three-match T20I series will be played from June 15-20.

After hosting India, Bangladesh will play a two-match Test series against West Indies, which also comes under WTC cycle. After a three-day warm-up match to be held from October 22-24, the first Test is slated to happen from October 28-November 1, while the second game will be played from November 5-9.

BCB added that the Sri Lanka ‘A’ team will also tour Bangladesh in May 2026 for a series against the hosts ‘A’ side, comprising two four-day matches and 50-over games.

--IANS

nr/

LATEST NEWS

'Shabdotsav 2026' showcases a microcosm of Indian culture, says MoS Harsh Malhotra

'Shabdotsav 2026' showcases a microcosm of Indian culture, says MoS Harsh Malhotra

Favourites Divyanshi Bhowmik, Syndrela Das, Japan’s Miku Matsushima, and rising star Tanishka Kalbhairav begin U-17 campaign in style in the WTT Youth Contender 2026 at the SAMA Indoor Stadium here on Friday. Photo credit: TTFI

WTT Youth Contender 2026: Favourites Divyanshi Bhowmick, Syndrela Das begin U-17 campaign in style

World Cup-medallist Niraj Kumar feels shooting league will help people ‘learn and appreciate sport’ (Credit:NRAI)

World Cup-medallist Niraj Kumar feels shooting league will help people ‘learn and appreciate sport’

Chirag Jani's look as Mohammad Bin Tughlaq in 'Draupathi 2' released (Photo Credit: Mohan G Kshatriyan/X)

Chirag Jani's look as Mohammad Bin Tughlaq in 'Draupathi 2' released

India gradually diversifying export basket to mitigate higher US tariffs: Report

India gradually diversifying export basket to mitigate higher US tariffs: Report

Vikas Khanna raises concern over potential health risk at Mumbai airport

Vikas Khanna raises concern over potential health risk at Mumbai airport

United Cup 2026: Baez, Sierra wins set up a clean sweep for Argentina in opener (Credit: United Cup/X)

United Cup 2026: Baez, Sierra wins set up a clean sweep for Argentina in opener

India’s exports defy tariffs, post record trade growth in 2025: Report

India’s exports defy tariffs, post record trade growth in 2025: Report

Over 1100 vehicles set on fire across France during New Year's Eve celebrations (File image)

Over 1100 vehicles set on fire across France during New Year's Eve celebrations

India equities expected to be resilient in 2026; autos, banks to outperform

India equities expected to be resilient in 2026; autos, banks to outperform