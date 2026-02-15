‘India's victory certain’, says filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar as he worships Lord Shiva at Babulnath Temple

February 15, 2026 5:18 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) Team India will vanquish the Pakistani rivals easily and decisively, bringing joy to billions of Indians on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar said on Sunday, ahead of the summit T20 World Cup clash between arch-rivals – India and Pakistan.

Madhur Bhandarkar told this to scribes during a visit to the city’s iconic Babulnath Temple, where he paid obeisance to Lord Shiva on Maha Shivratri. Bowing down before the deity at Babulnath Temple, also known as the "King of Mumbai," he prayed for the well-being and happiness of everyone.

The Babulnath Temple saw a huge surge of Lord Shiva devotees since morning, who thronged the temple to offer prayers. A couple of Bollywood celebrities also visited the temple, including Madhur Bhandarkar, Ashoke Pandit and others.

Sharing his darshan experience with IANS, director Madhur Bhandarkar said, "The Babulnath Temple is revered not only in Mumbai but across the country, and it is a joyous moment for us to have the privilege of visiting it on Mahashivratri. The temple is very crowded, but everyone is praying with full devotion, and I wish everyone success and good health."

Filmmaker Ashok Pandit, hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, said, "This festival is special for everyone, but Kashmiri Pandits' faith is even more connected to it because we are devotees of Shiva, and visiting the Babulnath Temple brings energy and peace."

He further said, "Whenever I visit such a religious place, I believe that God protects everyone. May God give strength to the soldiers and their families who protect the country. We always pray for our security forces, that they and their families remain happy."

Regarding the India-Pakistan match, director Madhur Bhandarkar said that it is the festival of Mahashivratri, and the Indian team will win today, and the entire country will watch.

“The entire nation's prayers are with Team India, and we sincerely wish that our team defeats Pakistan and emerges victorious,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Ashok Pandit looked unhappy with the India-Pakistan match.

He says that it is not right for us to play against a country that harbours and sponsors terrorism.

"The India-Pakistan match shouldn't have happened, but now that it's happening, we'll win. It's Mahashivratri, and God is in charge, so there's no doubt we won. Our young team is very good, and victory is certain," he said.

