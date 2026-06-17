India’s solar-powered agriculture model a scalable blueprint for Africa: PM Modi

New Delhi, June 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday highlighted India’s growing role in advancing sustainable agriculture through clean energy, saying the country’s model of harnessing solar power for farming offers a scalable solution for Africa.

Emphasising its potential to strengthen shared prosperity, empower communities and enhance food security, the Prime Minister described the achievement as a matter of pride for India’s farmers and the nation.

“Solar power is emerging as a transformative force. India’s model of harnessing clean energy for agriculture offers a scalable model for Africa, strengthening shared prosperity, empowering communities and promising food security. Truly a matter of pride for our farmers and all of us!” PM Modi posted on X, sharing an article by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

The article highlights how India’s solar revolution is creating opportunities far beyond its borders.

It points to initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) and the International Solar Alliance (ISA) as key drivers in promoting solar-powered agriculture and expanding access to clean energy.

According to the authors, India’s experience demonstrates how renewable energy can help improve farm productivity, enhance farmer incomes and reduce dependence on conventional energy sources.

The article argues that the country’s successful adoption of solar-powered irrigation and agricultural systems can serve as a model for other regions facing challenges related to energy access, climate resilience and food production.

Joshi also shared the article on X, stating that India’s solar revolution is creating pathways far beyond its borders.

He said that through initiatives like PM-KUSUM and the International Solar Alliance, India’s proven model of solar-powered agriculture is helping strengthen food security, improve farmer incomes and expand access to clean energy across nations.

“India’s solar revolution is creating pathways far beyond its borders,” the minister stated.

--IANS

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