October 25, 2025 9:13 PM हिंदी

India's rise on global stage marked by commitment to disaster relief and humanitarian assistance: Report

India's rise on global stage marked by commitment to disaster relief and humanitarian assistance: Report

Male, Oct 25 (IANS) As India emerges as a key player on the global stage, its commitment to disaster relief and humanitarian assistance remains a defining feature of its foreign policy. This approach is quietly powerful, consistently dependable, and grounded in the belief that solidarity is the highest form of diplomacy in times of need, a report said on Saturday.

According to Maldivian news outlet Truth MV, in a world marked by uncertainty and disruption, India’s role as a humanitarian first responder offers a principled and pragmatic model of leadership, forged in the crucible of crises, built on decades of experience, and shaped by a vision of shared humanity.

"India's foreign policy has undergone a profound transformation in recent decades, evolving from a largely reactive posture to one that is proactive, compassionate, and strategically engaged. At the heart of this evolution lies a powerful and often understated pillar: humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR). Far from being a peripheral concern, HADR has become a cornerstone of India’s diplomatic outreach, particularly in South Asia, where the country has emerged as a reliable and preferred first responder in times of crisis," the report detailed.

It stressed that India’s humanitarian effort reflects not just its growing capabilities, but also its civilisational ethos, democratic values, and belief in the principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', which sees the world as one family.

The report stated that multiple humanitarian crises during 2014-2025 further reinforced India’s commitment to swift, coordinated, and principled disaster relief across borders. The extent and sophistication of the humanitarian and disaster relief operations showcase India’s strategic intent and operational maturity.

“In 2023, Operation Karuna delivered critical aid to Myanmar following Cyclone Mocha, with Indian Navy ships transporting relief supplies to affected areas. In 2024, Operation Sadbhav extended support to Nepal and Bangladesh after devastating floods, reinforcing India’s role as a regional stabiliser,” the report mentioned.

“The Indian Air Force’s deployment of C-17 Globemaster aircraft to Vietnam and Laos, carrying generators, water purification systems, and hygiene kits, showcased India’s logistical agility and commitment to transnational solidarity. Similarly, the dispatch of INS Satpura to Yangon with 53 tonnes of relief material worth $1 million underscored India’s maritime capabilities and its readiness to act swiftly in humanitarian emergencies,” it added.

The report emphasised that whether supplying wheat to Afghanistan during food shortages, delivering Covid-19 vaccines and medical supplies across South Asia, or aiding Sri Lanka with fuel and food assistance amid its economic crisis, India has shown an unwavering commitment to humanitarian diplomacy.

“This sustained engagement has elevated India’s status from a regional actor to a net security provider. The term, often used in strategic circles, encapsulates India’s ability to offer stability, support, and reassurance in a region fraught with vulnerabilities,” it noted.

--IANS

scor/as

LATEST NEWS

FC Goa begin title defence at home against Jamshedpur FC in the Super Cup 2025 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on Sunday. Photo credit: FC Goa

Super Cup 2025: FC Goa begin title defence at home against Jamshedpur FC

I went and received the National Award from the President with cow dung in my fingernails, says Nithya Menen (Photo Credit: Nithya Menen/Instagram)

I went and received the National Award from the President with cow dung in my fingernails, says Nithya Menen

Govt plans reforms to support traditional media amid digital shift: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Govt plans reforms to support traditional media amid digital shift: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Will forget about today and focus on all the good we’ve been doing, says South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt on seven-wicket defeat to Australia in Women's ODI World Cup match in Indore on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

Women's World Cup: Will forget about today and focus on all the good we’ve been doing, says SA captain Wolvaardt on defeat to Australia

Pakistan has turned Kashmir into world's longest-running terror-export project: Report

Pakistan has turned Kashmir into world's longest-running terror-export project: Report

Kriti Sanon says 'I’ll always be proud of' Do Patti as the film turns 1

Kriti Sanon says 'I’ll always be proud of' Do Patti as the film turns 1

Pakistani military's obsession with grandeur poses danger to country: Report (File image)

Pakistani military's obsession with grandeur poses danger to country: Report

Bangladesh: NCP refuses to sign July Charter until draft implementation order is reviewed

Bangladesh: NCP refuses to sign July Charter until draft implementation order is reviewed

Masquerading as community groups, Khalistani extremist networks continue to target disillusioned youth

Masquerading as community groups, Khalistani extremist networks continue to target disillusioned youth

Pak national sentenced to 40 years in US prison for transporting weapons (File image)

Pak national sentenced to 40 years in US prison for transporting weapons