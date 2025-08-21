August 21, 2025 3:37 PM हिंदी

India’s retail market to nearly double to $1.93 trillion by 2030: Report

India’s retail market to nearly double to $1.93 trillion by 2030: Report

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) India’s retail sector is poised for a sharp expansion, with market size expected to climb from $1.06 trillion in 2024 to $1.93 trillion by 2030, a new report has said.

The shifting trade dynamics, including new Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) and tariff adjustments, are enhancing the competitiveness of Indian exports, according to a Deloitte–FICCI report.

The country’s retail ecosystem is also undergoing rapid digital transformation.

A digital-first, premium-yet-inclusive consumption wave, the expansion of quick commerce, and the boom in direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands are reshaping the landscape.

Online platforms already play a pivotal role, influencing 73 per cent of purchase decisions, with YouTube reviews (40 per cent) and peer recommendations (51 per cent) overtaking traditional influencer channels in credibility.

India has also emerged as the world’s first scaled quick commerce market, now active in more than 80 cities and expanding at an extraordinary 70–80 per cent CAGR. The segment is expected to reach $35 billion in GMV by 2030, supported by lakhs of delivery personnel and an expanding electric vehicle fleet.

“Consumers today are not just buyers, they are empowered decision-makers,” said Kumar Venkatasubramanian, CEO of P&G India and Chairman of FICCI’s FMCG committee.

He pointed out that digital platforms already drive 17 per cent of total FMCG consumption, with quick commerce accounting for 35 per cent of e-commerce revenues for FMCG brands.

Kumar emphasised that this shift towards immediacy, convenience, and digital payments is creating fresh opportunities to elevate consumer experience.

He added that flexible and agile supply chains will be critical for companies seeking to turn this momentum into long-term competitive advantage.

According to he report, the growth, translating into a 10 per cent CAGR, will be underpinned by a strong domestic base that cushions against global trade volatility.

Lower barriers and cost efficiencies are enabling “Made in India” products to penetrate global markets more effectively.

At home, the momentum is being fuelled by rising incomes and younger consumers.

Gen Z alone commands a direct spending capacity of $250 billion, strengthening domestic demand and encouraging Indian brands to scale internationally, the report highlighted.

--IANS

aps/na

LATEST NEWS

Over 12,000 special trains for Diwali, Chhath; discounts offered on return tickets: Minister

Over 12,000 special trains for Diwali, Chhath; discounts offered on return tickets: Minister

MLS: Inter Miami's regular season match rescheduled after reaching Leagues Cup SF (Credit: Inter Miami/X)

MLS: Inter Miami's regular season match rescheduled after reaching Leagues Cup SF

Rubina Dilaik reveals she felt guilty upon judging Abhinav Shukla's humble birthday gift for her during his struggling days

Rubina Dilaik reveals she felt guilty upon judging Abhinav Shukla's humble birthday gift for her

Vignesh Shivan's Love Insurance Kompany to release on October 17

Vignesh Shivan's Love Insurance Kompany to release on October 17

Nazara Technologies’ shares tank 23 pc in two days

Nazara Technologies’ shares tank 23 pc in two days over online gaming bill

Pakistan: Rights body reveals rise in violence against religious minorities over past year

Pakistan: Rights body reveals rise in violence against religious minorities over past year

Soni Razdan, Saba Azad-starrer period drama ‘Songs of Paradise’ to release on OTT on August 29

Soni Razdan, Saba Azad-starrer period drama ‘Songs of Paradise’ to release on OTT on August 29

Iyer’s exclusion stands out, should have been a part of Asia Cup squad, says Paranjape

Iyer’s exclusion stands out, should have been a part of Asia Cup squad, says Paranjape

Nepal's longest modular bridge built with Indian assistance inaugurated in Panchthar

Nepal's longest modular bridge built with Indian assistance inaugurated in Panchthar

GoM agrees to two-slab GST structure, final call with Council

GoM accepts 2-slab GST structure proposal, final decision with Council meet next month