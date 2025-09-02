September 02, 2025 12:39 AM हिंदी

India’s recent strides have been remarkable in the field of semiconductors: PM Modi

India’s recent strides have been remarkable in the field of semiconductors: PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) Semiconductor is a field where India’s recent strides have been remarkable, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, as he prepared to inaugurate a key conference on Tuesday that focuses on themes like semiconductor fabs, advanced packaging, artificial intelligence, research and investment.

PM Modi will inaugurate ‘Semicon India-2025’, aimed at catalysing India’s Semiconductor ecosystem, at around 10 a.m. at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi.

“At 10 a.m. tomorrow, 2nd September, will inaugurate Semicon India - 2025, an important platform that brings together leading stakeholders from the world of semiconductors. This is a sector in which India’s recent strides have been remarkable. The Conference will focus on key themes like Semiconductor Fabs, Advanced Packaging, Artificial Intelligence, research and investment,” the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

The three-day conference will focus on advancing a robust, resilient, and sustainable semiconductor ecosystem in India.

It will feature sessions on the progress of the Semicon India Programme, semiconductor fab and advanced packaging projects, infrastructure readiness, smart manufacturing, innovations in R&D and artificial intelligence, investment opportunities, state-level policy implementation, among others.

Additionally, the event will highlight initiatives under the Design Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme, the growth of the startup ecosystem, international cooperation, and the future roadmap for India’s semiconductor sector.

Over 20,750 attendees will participate including more than 2,500 delegates from over 48 countries, over 150 speakers, including over 50 global leaders, and more than 350 exhibitors.

It will also include 6 countries Round Table discussions, country pavilions and dedicated pavilions for Workforce Development and startups, among others.

Semicon conferences, organised across the world, aim to maximise outreach of the technological advancements in the semiconductor domain as well as the policies of various countries to strengthen their semiconductor ecosystem.

—IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

Abu Azmi supports Maratha community’s demand for reservation

Abu Azmi backs Maratha community’s demand for reservation

Tamannaah Bhatia & Diana Penty reveal the things only they know about one another

Tamannaah Bhatia & Diana Penty reveal the things only they know about one another

Three score hat-tricks as India thrash Kazakhstan 15-0 to top Pool A in Men’s Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025 in Rajgir, Bihar, on Monday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Hockey Asia Cup: Three score hat-tricks as India thrash Kazakhstan 15-0 to top Pool A

PM Modi’s successful visit to China testimony to his diplomatic skills: Rajnath Singh

PM Modi’s successful visit to China testimony to his diplomatic skills: Rajnath Singh

Nasum Ahmed and Tanzid Hasan help Bangladesh seal series with nine-wicket victory over the Netherlands in the second T20I at in Sylhet on Monday.

Nasum and Tanzid help Bangladesh seal series with nine-wicket victory over the Netherlands

India’s recent strides have been remarkable in the field of semiconductors: PM Modi

India’s recent strides have been remarkable in the field of semiconductors: PM Modi

TN signs agreements with German firms, state to gain Rs 3,201cr investment

TN signs agreements with German firms, state to gain Rs 3,201cr investment

Defenders Sumit, Ashu shine as UP Yoddhas claw their way back against Patna Pirates in a Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 match at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Visakhapatnam on Monday. Photo credit: PKL

PKL Season 12: Defenders Sumit, Ashu shine as UP Yoddhas claw their way back against Patna Pirates

China endorsed India’s stand on terrorism, showcasing PM Modi’s diplomatic strength: Sanjay Nishad

China endorsed India’s stand on terrorism, showcasing PM Modi’s diplomatic strength: Sanjay Nishad

PM Modi dials Punjab CM to discuss flood situation, assures help

PM Modi dials Punjab CM to discuss flood situation, assures help