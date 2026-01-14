January 14, 2026 7:07 PM हिंदी

India's GDP likely to grow at 7.5-7.8 pc in FY26: Report

India's GDP likely to grow at 7.5-7.8 pc in FY26: Report

New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) India's GDP will likely expand 7.5-7.8 per cent in the current fiscal (FY26), driven by festive demand and robust services activity, a report said on Wednesday.

The report from Deloitte India, however, noted that the growth could moderate to 6.6–6.9 per cent in FY27 because of a high base and lingering global uncertainties.

The business consultancy noted that real GDP grew 8 per cent in the first half of 2025–26 (April–September), underscoring the economy’s resilience amid trade disruptions, policy shifts in advanced economies and volatile capital flows.

"India's resilience is no accident. It stems from sustained pro-growth policies," Deloitte India, Economist, Rumki Majumdar said. "With demand-side levers largely addressed, policy focus in 2026 will shift toward supply-side reforms, focusing on MSMEs, and developing tier-2 and tier-3 cities as new engines of growth," Majumdar added.

Though external risks remain elevated, their full impact may not materialise in FY26, Majumdar said, adding that the India-US trade deal is likely to conclude by the end of this fiscal, which should revive foreign investment and stabilise the currency.

The report credited the decisive policy moves in 2025 including tax exemptions, policy rate cuts and GST rationalisation, driving the growth by shoring up domestic demand and supporting the recovery.

Favourable inflation trends added buoyancy, while trade recalibration through multiple FTAs strengthened exports, the report said.

The business consultancy highlighted a strategic pivot in trade policy, with India signing agreements with the UK, New Zealand and Oman, operationalising the EFTA deal and initiating negotiations with Israel.

"These partnerships unlock manufacturing opportunities and expand India's services footprint beyond the US, while reinforcing investor confidence and paving the way for increased FDI, which remains critical for financing infrastructure and industrial expansion," Majumdar said.

Another recent report from a fund house cited 8.2 per cent GDP growth in Q2FY26, a sharp rebound in industrial output and stable GST collections as the positives of domestic fundamentals.

Softer crude prices, easing global rates and policy support through tax and GST cuts are expected to further support consumption and investment, the fund house predicted.

—IANS

aar/na

LATEST NEWS

UK emulating Canada's troubling pattern of shielding Khalistani extremists (File image)

UK emulating Canada's troubling pattern of shielding Khalistani extremists

Jordan Smith wins inaugural ‘One Point Slam’ ahead of Australian Open in Melbourne on Wednesday. Photo credit: Australian Open

Jordan Smith wins inaugural ‘One Point Slam’ ahead of Australian Open

Fatima Sana Shaikh celebrates with the cast & crew as she wraps up the shoot for her untitled next

Fatima Sana Shaikh celebrates with the cast & crew as she wraps up the shoot for her untitled next

New household survey confirms rising poverty in Pakistan

New household survey confirms rising poverty in Pakistan

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Dy CM Harsh Sanghavi join kite-flying festivities on Makar Sankranti

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Dy CM Harsh Sanghavi join kite-flying festivities on Makar Sankranti

India and China discuss positive steps for improved bilateral relations

India and China discuss positive steps for improved bilateral relations

Mahakumbh’s Harsha Richhariya on quitting religious path: Felt suicidal, suffered mental torture

Mahakumbh’s Harsha Richhariya on quitting religious path: Felt suicidal, suffered mental torture

Rahul becomes first Indian wicketkeeper to hit a century against New Zealand in ODIs in the second match of the series t the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

Rahul becomes first Indian wicketkeeper to hit a century against New Zealand in ODIs

RBI gives in-principle nod to Japan’s SMBC to set up wholly-owned subsidiary in India

RBI gives in-principle nod to Japan’s SMBC to set up wholly-owned subsidiary in India

As Afghanistan’s trade volume through Iran border spikes, fear of US sanctions looms large

As Afghanistan’s trade volume through Iran border spikes, fear of US sanctions looms large