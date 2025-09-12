September 12, 2025 7:52 PM हिंदी

India’s forex rises by $4.03 billion to $698.26 billion, gold reserves jump

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) India’s foreign exchange reserves increased by $4.03 billion to touch $698.26 billion for the week ending September 5, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

This comes after reserves had already risen by $3.51 billion in the previous week, taking the total to $694.2 billion as of August 29.

The RBI data showed that foreign currency assets (FCAs), the largest part of the reserves, went up by $540 million to $584.47 billion.

These assets include currencies such as the euro, pound and yen, and their value in dollar terms also reflects changes in exchange rates.

A big boost came from gold reserves, which jumped by $3.53 billion to reach $90.29 billion during the week.

On the other hand, special drawing rights (SDRs) stood at $18.74 billion, as per the central bank’s data.

India’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also inched up by $2 million to $4.75 billion.

The RBI frequently steps into the forex market to control sudden fluctuations in the rupee.

Such interventions, officials say, are not meant to fix the currency at a particular level but to ensure stability and prevent sharp volatility.

With reserves inching closer to the $700 billion mark, analysts believe the strong buffer will help India manage external shocks and provide confidence to global investors in uncertain times.

