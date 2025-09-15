India’s exports of goods and services rise 9.34 pc to cross $69 billion in Aug

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) India’s total exports of merchandise and services clocked a robust growth of 9.34 per cent in August to $69.16 billion compared to the same month of the previous year, according to official figures released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Monday.

The country’s merchandise exports during August 2025 went up to $35.10 billion as compared to $32.89 billion in August 2024 despite the economic uncertainties in the global market triggered by the US tariff hike.

“Despite global uncertainties and trade policy uncertainties, Indian exporters have done well. It shows that the government's policy has paid off," Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said.

The major drivers of merchandise exports growth in August include electronic goods, engineering goods, gems and jewellery, petroleum products and drugs and pharmaceuticals

Electronic goods exports surged by 25.93 per cent to $2.93 billion in August from $2.32 billion in the same month last year, while engineering goods exports increased by 4.91 per cent to $9.90 billion during the month from $9.44 billion in August last year.

Gems and jewellery exports jumped by 15.57 per cent to 2.31 billion during August from $2 billion in the same month last year while petroleum products exports increased by 6.54 per cent to $4.20 billion during the month.

Drugs and pharmaceuticals exports registered an increase of 6.94 per cent $ 2.51 billion during the month on the back of strong demand for India’s affordable generic medicines in the global market.

The value of services exports for August 2025 is estimated at $34.06 billion as compared to $30.36 billion in the same month of the previous year.

The cumulative exports of merchandise and services during April-August 2025 is estimated at $349.35 billion, as compared to $329.03 billion the same period last year, which represents a growth of 6.18 per cent, as per the government data.

The country’s total imports (merchandise and services combined) for August is estimated at US$ 79.04 Billion, registering a negative growth of (-) 7 per cent vis-à-vis the same month last year.

India’s total exports during April-August 2025 are estimated at US$ 349.35 billion registering a positive growth of 6.18 per cent. Total imports during April-August 2025 are estimated at $ 390.78 billion registering a growth of 2.49 per cent.

Merchandise imports during August this year were $61.59 billion as compared to $68.53 billion in August 2024.

Merchandise exports during April-August 2025 were $184.13 billion as compared to $179.60 Billion during April-August 2024.

The top five export destinations, exhibiting positive growth in August 2024 are the UAE (23.42 per cent), the US (7.15 per cent), the Netherlands (17.87 per cent), Hong Kong (62.46 per cent) and China (22.38 per cent), according to the official statement.

