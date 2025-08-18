August 18, 2025 7:33 PM हिंदी

India’s employment rate rises in July, shows govt data

India’s employment rate rises in July

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) The labour force participation rate (LFPR) in India, which is the indicator of employment, rose to 54.9 per cent among persons of age 15 years and above in July as compared to 54.2 per cent during June, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics on Monday.

The worker participation rate (WPR), another indicator of employment, among persons of age 15 years and above increased to 54.4 per cent in rural areas during July this year from the corresponding figure of 53.3 per cent observed in June 2025.

WPR in urban areas also registered a marginal increase to 47.0 per cent in July 2025 from 46.8 per cent in June 2025 for persons of the same age group, the data showed. This supports the LFPR figures of an increase in employment.

WPR for rural female of age 15 years and above was 35.5 per cent in July 2025 as compared to 23.5 per cent observed for urban female. The overall female WPR of the same age group at the country level was 31.6 per cent during the month.

The unemployment rate among persons of age 15 years and above declined to 5.2 per cent in July 2025 from 5.6 per cent in June 2025.

During July 2025, LFPR in rural areas and urban areas was 56.9 per cent and 50.7 per cent, respectively for persons of the same age group.

LFPR in CWS for rural male of age 15 years and above was 78.1 per cent whereas the LFPR for urban male of the same age group was 75.1 per cent during July, 2025.

LFPR among rural female of the same age group increased to 36.9 per cent during July 2025, up from to 35.2 per cent reported during June 2025, the figures showed.

The sampling methodology of the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) was revamped from January 2025, considering the need to generate high-frequency labour force indicators with wider coverage.

The redesigned PLFS aims to generate key employment and unemployment indicators – namely Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR), Worker Population Ratio (WPR) and Unemployment Rate (UR) – every month for both rural and urban areas at the all-India level under the Current Weekly Status (CWS).

It also aims to extend the Quarterly PLFS results to rural areas, thereby producing quarterly estimates of labour market indicators for both rural and urban India under the CWS framework. Besides, it provides annual estimates of key employment and unemployment indicators in both usual status and Current Weekly Status (CWS) for rural as well as urban areas.

Unemployment Rate (UR) for both males and females of age 15 years and above was recorded as 5.4 per cent during the quarter April-June quarter of 2025.

The overall rural UR was lower at 4.8 per cent compared to the UR of 6.8 per cent observed for the urban areas in April– June 2025 quarter.

By industry of work, the agriculture sector engaged the majority of rural workers (44.6 per cent of men and 70.9 per cent of women), while the tertiary sector was the largest source of employment in urban areas (60.6 per cent of men and 64.9 per cent of women). On average, 56.4 crore persons (aged 15 years and above) were employed in the country during this quarter, of which 39.7 crore were men and 16.7 crore were women, according to the ministry data.

--IANS

LATEST NEWS

Hockey Odisha, Manipur and Jharkhand win on Day 7 to end pool stage of the 15th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship in Jalandhar, Punjab, on Monday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Jr Men's Hockey Nationals: Hockey Odisha, Manipur and Jharkhand win on Day 7 to end pool stage

PM Modi to inaugurate project worth Rs 12,000 crore in Gaya on Aug 22

PM Modi to inaugurate project worth Rs 12,000 crore in Gaya on Aug 22

81 per cent rural households getting BIS standard tap water: MoS Somanna

81 per cent rural households getting BIS standard tap water: MoS Somanna

East Delhi Riders' Anuj Rawat sets sights on title defense and six-hitting crown in Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025. (Credit: DPL)

DPL 2025: Anuj Rawat sets sights on title defence and six-hitting crown

Death toll from blast at explosives factory in Russia rises to 20

Death toll from blast at explosives factory in Russia rises to 20

Centre pushes financial inclusion with insurance, health schemes for all

Centre pushes financial inclusion with insurance, health schemes for all

Second single Thimurukaari from KPY Bala's 'Gandhi Kannadi' is a love ballad worth rooting for!

Second single Thimurukaari from KPY Bala's 'Gandhi Kannadi' is a love ballad worth rooting for!

Athiyan Athirai's 'Thandakaaranyam' to hit screens on September 19

Athiyan Athirai's 'Thandakaaranyam' to hit screens on September 19

Sheeba Chaddha reveals she would 'love to be offered roles beyond just being a mother'

Sheeba Chaddha reveals she would 'love to be offered roles beyond just being a mother'

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives in New Delhi

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives in New Delhi