India’s diplomatic win as BRICS condemns Pahalgam attack, says BJP's Tuhin Sinha

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) BJP National Spokesperson Tuhin Sinha on Monday hailed the BRICS nations’ strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed, calling it a “great victory of diplomacy” for India.

His remarks followed the adoption of the ‘Rio de Janeiro Declaration’ at the 17th BRICS Summit, where member nations unanimously denounced the April 22 terror attack and reaffirmed their commitment to combating terrorism in all forms.

Speaking to IANS, Tuhin Sinha said, “This is a significant diplomatic achievement. The BRICS statement include 31 pages with 126 paragraphs, and India is mentioned 10 times. The Pahalgam attack is condemned in clear, unambiguous terms. It reflects India’s growing influence and the credibility of our stand on terrorism on the global stage.”

The declaration, adopted in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro on the first day of the summit, strongly denounced all acts of terrorism as “criminal and unjustifiable” regardless of motivation, time, place, or perpetrators.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, 2025, during which at least 26 people were killed and many more injured. We reaffirm our commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing, and safe havens,” states Paragraph 34 of the declaration.

Sinha said the united stance of BRICS, following a similar statement from the QUAD, shows increasing international alignment with India’s counter-terrorism position.

“This proves that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India’s voice is being heard and respected globally,” he said.

He also took a dig at the Congress party for questioning the success of India’s foreign policy after 'Operation Sindoor', stating, “Those who claimed India’s diplomacy was failing should now introspect. This global consensus on the Pahalgam issue is the outcome of strategic diplomacy and sustained global engagement.”

Tuhin Sinha highlighted a World Bank report that placed India as the fourth most equal country in terms of income distribution.

The report credits a substantial decline in extreme poverty and income inequality between 2011-12 and 2022-23, with over 171 million people lifted out of extreme poverty in that period.

Sinha emphasised the importance of the Gini Index, a key economic indicator of income inequality.

“India’s Gini index is now lower than that of China. This means India has achieved better income equality than both the United States and China — a remarkable feat for a country of our size,” he said.

“Poverty in India is now down to approximately four per cent,” he added.

“This is not just a statistical achievement but the result of sustained policy efforts. PM Modi’s government has prioritised inclusive development, and schemes like Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) have played a pivotal role.”

According to Sinha, Rs 40 lakh crore has been transferred directly into the hands of the poor over the last decade through DBT.

“These transfers have ensured that government benefits reach the intended recipients without leakages — a major reform in public welfare delivery.”

Sinha further criticised the Congress party, particularly its senior leader Jairam Ramesh, for what he termed as “propaganda” over poverty and inequality.

“Despite the data, if Congress continues to claim that only two businessmen control the country’s wealth while poverty is rising, then it’s nothing but political posturing. Jairam Ramesh and his party are denying facts and economic concepts just to stay relevant,” he said.

He added that such narratives are misleading and undermine the success India has achieved.

“Instead of running propaganda every morning, the Congress should acknowledge facts, reflect on the data, and appreciate the economic transformation taking place," he concluded.

--IANS

jk/rad