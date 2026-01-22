January 22, 2026 9:05 PM हिंदी

India’s digital payments boom: BHIM app records over 300 pc growth in monthly transactions in 2025

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) The BHIM Payments App has witnessed a sharp surge in usage in calendar year 2025 -- reflecting India’s growing shift towards UPI-based digital payments.

Monthly transactions on the app rose more than four times during the year -- highlighting increased trust, ease of use and expanding payment options for users across the country.

Data released by NPCI BHIM Services Limited shows that monthly transactions on the BHIM app grew from 38.97 million in January 2025 to 165.1 million in December 2025.

This marks a growth of over 300 per cent in transaction volumes, with the platform recording an average month-on-month growth of around 14 per cent throughout the year.

Along with higher volumes, the value of transactions also saw a strong jump. In December 2025, transaction value crossed Rs 20,854 crore.

Compared to the same period last year, volumes increased by nearly 390 per cent, while transaction value rose by more than 120 per cent.

This indicates that users are increasingly using BHIM not only for small daily payments but also for high-value transactions.

Delhi emerged as one of the leading markets for the BHIM Payments App in 2025. The growth in the national capital was mainly driven by small-ticket, high-frequency transactions.

Peer-to-peer payments accounted for 28 per cent of total transactions, followed by grocery purchases at 18 per cent.

Fast-food outlets contributed 7 per cent, eating places 6 per cent, telecom services 4 per cent, service stations 3 per cent and online marketplaces 2 per cent.

The app also gained popularity for IPO mandate authentications and other high-value transactions, underlining its reliability for critical payment and authentication needs.

Commenting on the performance, Lalitha Nataraj, Managing Director and CEO of NPCI BHIM Services Limited, said the BHIM Payments App has been designed to offer safe, convenient and inclusive digital payments, even in areas with low internet connectivity.

