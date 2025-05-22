India's commitment to South-South Cooperation lauded in Rwanda

Kigali, May 21 (IANS) Parvathaneni Harish, the Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations highlighted India's enduring commitment to the principles of South–South Cooperation during the official launch of the development project 'AIM for Change: Advancing Rwanda's Midwifery to Accelerate the Realization of Zero Preventable Maternal Deaths through South-South Cooperation' in Rawanda's Kigali, on Wednesday.

The Ambassador also stressed on the importance of national ownership, and the role of the India-UN Development Partnership Fund in advancing inclusive, sustainable, and locally driven development across the Global South.

The event was attended by Claudette Irere, Rwanda's Minister of State for Education; Mridupawan Das, the High Commissioner of India to Rwanda; Ozonnia Ojielo, United Nations Resident Coordinator; Olugbemiga Adelakin, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Country Representative; and, Menelas Nkeshimana, Representative of the Rwanda's Minister of Health.

"This two-year initiative, funded by the Government of India through a USD 1 million grant from the India-UN Development Partnership Fund and implemented by UNFPA Rwanda, aims to enhance midwifery education, practice, and leadership to reduce maternal and newborn mortality in Rwanda," the High Commission of India in Rwanda posted on X.

"The India-UN Development Partnership Fund, established in 2017 with a total commitment of USD 150 million, has so far supported 85 projects in 65 countries across the Global South. India remains deeply committed to the principles of South-South Cooperation and to advancing the Sustainable Development Goals through inclusive, country-led, and context-driven initiatives," the post added.

Thanking the Government of India for its generous support and UNFPA Rwanda as the implementing agency, Minister of State for Education in Rwanda, Claudette Irere affirmed: "The midwives we support today are the protectors of tomorrow's mothers and newborns—laying the foundation for stronger families and healthier communities".

While launching the project, Irere underscored midwifery as a cornerstone of Rwanda's development. She also highlighted an 80 per cent reduction in maternal mortality in Rwanda since 2000, and emphasised the link between maternal health, education, and human capital.

Earlier, while addressing the event, Indian Ambassador Mridupawan Das emphasised the strong India-Rwanda partnership and New Delhi's commitment to advancing maternal health globally.

The project aims to reduce maternal and newborn mortality in Rwanda by strengthening midwifery education, enhancing quality maternal healthcare services and promoting equitable access to skilled midwives through various strategies including South-South Cooperation. The main outcome of the project will be to increase capacities of midwives in both quantity and quality in line with international standards to tackle maternal and newborn mortality.

