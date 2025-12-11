December 11, 2025 3:50 PM हिंदी

India's Abdul Quadir Indori wins two gold medals at Asian Youth Para Games in Dubai

Dubai, Dec 11 (IANS) India marked a proud moment at the Asian Youth Para Games 2025 as Abdul Quadir Indori delivered an impressive performance in the swimming events, winning two gold medals in the 50m Butterfly and 50m Backstroke events.

"Golden glory for India! A remarkable achievement that reflects his dedication, discipline, and the rising strength of India’s young para-athletes. Congratulations, Abdul!" Paralympic Committee of India shared on X.

The Opening Ceremony of the Asian Youth Para Games 2025 was also held on Wednesday in Dubai, featuring cultural performances and participation from young para athletes representing various Asian nations countries.

Among the nations, Iran, the table toppers at the last edition in Bahrain 2021 with 51 gold medals, will field the largest delegation with 195 athletes, demonstrating their deep commitment to youth development and Para sport excellence.

Uzbekistan (124), Thailand (122), and India (122) follow, bringing in the second- and third-largest teams to the competitions, the Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) informed in a release on Friday.

The hosts, the UAE, will have 55 athletes demonstrating how Para-sport has developed in the nation and the commitment of organisations such as the Asian Paralympic Committee and Dubai Club for People of Determination to promote inclusion in the region.

Dubai is hosting the Games for the second time since 2017, reaffirming its growing role as a hub for Para sport in Asia. Defending champions Iran, the table-toppers from the previous edition, have arrived with the largest contingent of athletes, totalling 195 participants, and are aiming to retain their titles.

The Games will also feature some of Asia’s top Para athletes, including Para Taekwondoin Zahra Rahimi of Iran, silver medallist in the women’s -52kg at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, and Chen Po-Yen (Chinese Taipei), ITTF World No.1 and Paris 2024 Paralympic Games silver medallist in Class 11.

--IANS

bc/vi

