December 11, 2025 3:51 PM हिंदी

Priyanka Chopra shares her go-to skincare tip for long-haul flights

Priyanka Chopra shares her go-to skincare tip for long-haul flights

Mumbai, Dec 11 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra, on Thursday, gave a quick peek into her travel routine as she shared a candid moment from her long-haul flight.

The global star offered a simple yet essential skincare tip, emphasising that the only way to keep skin healthy during long journeys is to stay hydrated in every possible way. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the ‘Baywatch’ actress shared a photo of herself applying a sheet mask mid-flight, giving a glimpse of her in-flight skincare ritual. In the candid image, the desi girl is seen looking straight into the camera.

Alongside the click, Priyanka wrote, “Only way for your skin to survive, long haul flights. Hydrate in every way possible. Ok now…g’night!.”

Priyanka Chopra, who had recently returned from Mumbai, also shared glimpses from her whirlwind visit. The post featured a video of the actress getting ready for a show, meeting Kapil Sharma in his vanity van, and posing for the paparazzi. Priyanka also clicked selfies with fans before heading to her car. The clip wrapped up with Priyanka admitting that she didn’t want to leave, joking about how long the flight back to New York would be.

“Mumbai always raises the bar. I raise it right back. Jald phir Mulaquat hogi…See you in 2026 #whirlwind,” she wrote as the caption.

The 43-year-old actress made a quick stop in Mumbai, spending under 12 hours in the city before heading back to the United States. The actress arrived on the morning of December 10 to film a special episode of Kapil Sharma’s comedy show “The Great Indian Kapil Show 4.”

Throughout her brief visit, Priyanka Chopra kept everyone updated through social media. She shared a glimpse on Instagram Stories, admiring Mumbai’s pleasant weather. Later, as she prepared to leave, she posted a farewell selfie with the caption, “Chalo wapis! Less than 12 hours this time. Phir milenge,” marking the end of her whirlwind trip.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Nandita Das thanks director Deepa Mehta for casting her in 'Fire' without even auditioning her! (Photo Credit: Nandita Das/Instagram)

Nandita Das thanks director Deepa Mehta for casting her in 'Fire' without even auditioning her!

Manoj Bajpayee shares if he is ready to do a Marathi film

Manoj Bajpayee shares if he is ready to do a Marathi film

ISRO to launch US’ BlueBird-6 satellite, weighing 6.5 tonnes, on Dec 15

ISRO to launch US’ BlueBird-6 satellite, weighing 6.5 tonnes, on Dec 15

Akasa Air, Air India Express slide further into losses, shows govt data

Akasa Air, Air India Express slide further into losses, shows govt data

Singer Benny Dayal calls for better facilities and sanitation in India’s concert infrastructure

Singer Benny Dayal calls for better facilities and sanitation in India’s concert infrastructure

HSBC upgrades India to 'Overweight', predicts Sensex at 94,000 by 2026

HSBC upgrades India to 'Overweight', predicts Sensex at 94,000 by 2026

UN warns 1.7 million children at risk due to severe malnutrition in Afghanistan

UN warns 1.7 million children at risk due to severe malnutrition in Afghanistan

TPL 7: Former World No. 23 Damir Dzumhur lauds tournament’s global prominence

TPL 7: Former World No. 23 Damir Dzumhur lauds tournament’s global prominence

Abhishek Bachchan says watching ‘Sholay-The Final Cut' on the big screen has always been his lifelong dream

Abhishek Bachchan says watching ‘Sholay-The Final Cut' on the big screen has always been his lifelong dream

Bangladesh: One dead, several injured as BNP factions clash in Chittagong (File image)

Bangladesh: One dead, several injured as BNP factions clash in Chittagong