Indian team completes 10-day preparatory camp ahead of Women’s ODI World Cup

Bengaluru, Aug 14 (IANS) The Indian women’s team has completed a 10-day preparatory camp at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, with a focus on preparing well for the upcoming Women’s ODI World Cup, set to happen from September 30 to November 2.

As per visuals posted by the BCCI on its social media accounts, the camp focused on strength and conditioning drills along with match simulations and essential skill-related practices. The Indian team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, also took part in intensive practice sessions and played a series of practice matches under the supervision of head coach Amol Muzumdar.

“The Indian Women’s Team completed a 10-day World Cup preparatory camp at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, focusing on specific strength and conditioning activities along with match simulations. The camp aimed to enhance fitness levels, fine-tune skills, and prepare the squad for the challenges ahead,” wrote the BCCI on its ‘X’ account on Thursday.

As part of their build-up to the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup, India will host Australia for a three-match ODI series starting September 14. The three-game series was originally set to happen in Chennai. But the revamping of the outfield and pitches at the MA Chidambaram Stadium meant it had to be moved out.

The first two ODIs will now take place at the New PCA stadium in New Chandigarh on September 14 and 17, respectively, before the series-ending game is played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on September 20.

While this will be the first time that the New Chandigarh will host women’s international cricket, New Delhi will be back to hosting women’s ODI cricket after last doing so in 1985 and 1995, respectively.

The 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup will be played in Visakhapatnam, Indore, and Guwahati in India, while Colombo in Sri Lanka is the other venue. IANS had previously reported that Thiruvananthapuram is likely to replace Bengaluru as a tournament venue due to the Karnataka government not granting permission for hosting games at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Uncertainty over the mega event’s matches taking place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has been looming since the June 4 stampede outside its premises during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 victory celebrations, which caused 11 deaths and 50 injuries.

The tournament will be contested in a round-robin format among eight teams – defending champions Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka.

This will also be the first women’s global cricket event in the sub-continent since India hosted the 2016 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. India has also staged the Women’s ODI World Cup in 1978, 1997, and 2013, respectively.

--IANS

nr/bsk/