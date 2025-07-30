July 30, 2025 5:03 PM हिंदी

Indian stock market settles in green ahead of US Fed meet

Indian stock market settles in green ahead of US Fed meeting, Sensex up 143 points

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) The Indian stock market ended the session with a decent gain on Wednesday amid mixed global cues ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting, despite uncertainty around a potential India-US trade deal within the August 1 deadline.

The mixed Q1 earnings reports also shaped the market sentiment during the trading hours.

Sensex closed at 81,481.86, up 143.91 points or 0.18 per cent. The 30-share index started the session with a decent gap-up at 81,594.52 against the last session's closing of 81,337.95. The index remained range-bound amid mixed reactions from investors, and it touched an intra-day high at 81,618.96.

Nifty settled at 24,855.05, up 33.95 points or 0.14 per cent.

"Sentiment remained subdued due to lingering uncertainty over the trade deal, following the latest statement from the US President about potential tariffs on India, amid delays in finalising the agreement ahead of the August 1 deadline," said Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking Ltd.

Additionally, caution prevailed ahead of the outcome of the FOMC meeting -- while no rate change is expected, the Fed's commentary will be closely watched, he added.

L&T, Sun Pharma, NTPC, Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Airtel, Trent, and Axis Bank were the top gainers from the Sensex basket. Tata Motors, Power Grid, Bajaj FinServ, and Kotak Bank were settled in negative territory.

Amongst sectoral indices, Bank Nifty dragged 71 points after selling in banking stocks-especially in PNB, post subdued Q1 earnings report. While Nifty IT, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Fin Services ended the session in green.

The broader markets experienced a mixed session amid volatility. Nifty Next 50 and Nifty 100 closed slightly up, while Nifty midcap 100 and Nifty small cap 100 settled down.

The Indian rupee exhibited its most significant single-day decline since May 8, reaching a five-month low.

"This sharp depreciation was primarily driven by increased month-end dollar demand and outflows from foreign funds," said Dilip Parmar of HDFC Securities.

--IANS

aps/na

LATEST NEWS

Over half a million young pilgrims expected to visit Rome, Vatican City to attend Youth Jubilee

Over half a million young pilgrims expected to visit Rome, Vatican City to attend 'Youth Jubilee'

Nora Fatehi teams up with Tanzanian musician Rayvanny for cross-cultural fusion track ‘Tetema’

Nora Fatehi teams up with Tanzanian musician Rayvanny for cross-cultural fusion track ‘Tetema’

Top diplomats, industry experts back stronger defence industrial cooperation between India and EU

Top diplomats, industry experts back stronger defence industrial cooperation between India and EU

NSDL issue gets fully subscribed, GMP at 16 pc

NSDL public issue gets fully subscribed, GMP at 16 pc

IndiGo’s Q1 net profit slumps 29 pc sequentially, revenue falls nearly 7.5 pc

IndiGo’s Q1 net profit slumps 29 pc sequentially, revenue falls nearly 7.5 pc

Mouni Roy thanks Chiranjeevi for his 'kindness & biriyani' during Vishwambhara shoot

Mouni Roy thanks Chiranjeevi for his 'kindness & biriyani' during Vishwambhara shoot

No PM Modi-Trump call during Operation Sindoor, confirms EAM Jaishankar

No PM Modi-Trump call during Operation Sindoor, confirms EAM Jaishankar

SC declines to defer framing of charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav in land-for-job scam

SC declines to defer framing of charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav in land-for-job scam

Bangladesh Awami League details 'fake cases' registered under Yunus regime

Bangladesh Awami League details 'fake cases' registered under Yunus regime

4,557 EV public charging stations installed on highways and expressways: Nitin Gadkari

4,557 EV public charging stations installed on highways and expressways: Nitin Gadkari