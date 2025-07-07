July 07, 2025 12:46 PM हिंदी

Indian stock market opens marginally lower amid mixed global cues

Indian stock market opens marginally lower

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) The domestic benchmark indices opened marginally lower on Monday amid mixed global cues, as selling was seen in the metal, auto, IT, PSU bank, pharma and financial service sectors in the early trade.

At around 9.28 am, Sensex was trading 75.59 points or 0.09 per cent down at 83,357.30 while the Nifty declined 18.25 points or 0.07 per cent at 25,442.75.

According to analysts, concerns surrounding a US-India trade deal and the fallout of SEBI’s report on Jane Street will influence market movements.

"There are reports of a possible interim trade deal between US and India before the July 9th tariff deadline. If that happens, that would be a positive. The regulatory action on Jane Street and its implications will be closely watched by the market," said Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

The volume of derivative trading is likely to take a hit impacting stock exchanges and some brokerages. This has implications for their stock prices, too. The short-term issues are unlikely to have any long-term impact on the market, he added.

Nifty Bank was down 50.95 points or 0.09 per cent at 56,980.95 in early trade.

The Nifty Midcap 100 index was trading at 59,669.55 after declining 8.20 points or 0.01 per cent. Nifty Smallcap 100 index was at 19,025.45 after declining 7.60 points or 0.04 per cent.

Meanwhile, in the Sensex pack, BEL, Tech Mahindra, Titan, Bajaj Finance, HCL Tech, SBI, Tata Steel and ICICI Bank were the top losers. Trent, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints and HDFC Bank were the top gainers.

On the institutional front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) extended their selling streak for the fifth consecutive day, offloading equities worth Rs 760.11 crore on July 4. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also sold equities worth Rs 1,028.84 crore on the same day.

In the Asian markets, Bangkok, Hong Kong , Japan, China and Jakarta were trading in red, whereas only Seoul was trading in green.

In the last trading session on Thursday, Dow Jones in the US closed at 44,828.53, up 344.11 points, or 0.77 per cent. The S&P 500 ended with a gain of 51.93 points, or 0.83 per cent at 6,279.35 and the Nasdaq closed at 20,601.10, up 207.97 points, or 1.02 per cent.

--IANS

skt/na

LATEST NEWS

Why Vivek Agnihotri calls 'The Bengal Files' his protest against erased history

Why Vivek Agnihotri calls 'The Bengal Files' his protest against erased history

Vir Das returns with new comedy special ‘Vir Das: Fool Volume’

Vir Das returns with new comedy special ‘Vir Das: Fool Volume’

Mrs & Mr is not just a movie but a piece of me wrapped in fiction, says Vanitha Vijay Kumar

Mrs & Mr is not just a movie but a piece of me wrapped in fiction, says Vanitha Vijay Kumar

After Kareena Kapoor, Neena Gupta takes a jibe at Prada for copying Kolhapuri chappal design

After Kareena Kapoor, Neena Gupta takes a jibe at Prada for copying Kolhapuri chappal design

Kasba law college rape case: Vice-principal's attendance marking creates doubts, probe on

Kasba law college rape case: Vice-principal's attendance marking creates doubts, probe on

29 foreign nationals, including 18 Bangladeshis, deported from Delhi for illegal stay

29 foreign nationals, including 18 Bangladeshis, deported from Delhi for illegal stay

SC to hear on pleas against electoral rolls revision in Bihar on July 10

SC to hear on pleas against electoral rolls revision in Bihar on July 10

Global capability centres (GCCs) show remarkable 30.8 pc growth in India

Global capability centres show impressive 30.8 pc growth in India in Jan-June

Kunwar Vikram Soni reveals how Lakshya’s role in ‘Kill’ inspired his action scene in ‘Vasudha’

Kunwar Vikram Soni reveals how Lakshya’s role in ‘Kill’ inspired his action scene in ‘Vasudha’

India’s office sector clocks robust growth with 42 million sq ft leased in H1 2025

India’s office real estate sector clocks robust growth in H1 2025, GCCs key driver