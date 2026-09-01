Indian Railways approves Rs 170 crore for Kavach 4.0

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) Indian Railways has approved deployment of Kavach Version 4.0 on the remaining sections covering 712 route kilometres of the Moradabad Division, Northern Railway, at a total cost of Rs.170 crore, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The approved work will strengthen the division’s safety infrastructure through deployment of the indigenous Automatic Train Protection system, the statement from the Ministry of Railways said.

The implementation of Kavach 4.0 will provide an advanced safety layer for train operations across the identified sections, the ministry said.

Kavach is an indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system designed to enhance operational safety. It helps prevent Signal Passing at Danger (SPAD), automatically applies brakes when required to avert unsafe situations, controls train speed in critical conditions, and significantly reduces the risk of collisions.

"The initiative forms part of Indian Railways' continued efforts to expand Kavach coverage across its network and modernise railway signalling and train protection systems," the statement noted.

Safety on Indian Railways has improved markedly, with train accidents dropping 88 per cent to 16 incidents in 2025–26 from 135 in 2014–15 and just two in the current year up to June, the ministry had informed in July.

Consequential Accident Index -- accidents per million train‑kilometres -- fell to 0.01 in 2025–26 from 0.11 in 2014–15, marking a reduction of about 91 per cent.

Expenditure on safety‑related activities has risen steadily, from Rs 39,200 crore in 2013–14 to Rs 1,20,389 crore in 2026–27.

Electrical and electronic interlocking systems with centralised operation have been provided at 6,671 stations and complete track circuiting at all these stations. Interlocking of Level Crossing (LC) Gates has been provided at 10,395 Level Crossing Gates for enhancing safety at LC Gates.

—IANS

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